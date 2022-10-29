ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Snow
2d ago

They never persue contact with people, leave them alone. They come through my yard hunting deer and migrating every year. Thanks for causing extinction fools.

guest
3d ago

Send the rats from NYC there and it will stay away because it will have food in the woods. Also stop taking their territory from them

Pet Friend
1d ago

I'm really happy they are relocating this one. The 1 that was in Springfield Illinois was tranquilized last week and taken to a cat sanctuary in Indiana to live out its life and it's only a year old! So sad that they didn't relocate it.

WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN
foxillinois.com

Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation

GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
GIRARD, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield

Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
RUSHVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur switches to electric buses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur recieved more than $16 million in federal money to make it happen. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash

Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Ann Callahan, mother of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The mother of 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has died. Ann Callahan was 89 when, according to an obituary from the Congresswoman’s office, she passed away Sunday at her Springfield home. Bustos is one of Ann and Gene Callahan’s three children. Gene Callahan was longtime...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
CHATHAM, IL
wglt.org

28-year-old woman dies in Bloomington crash

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bloomington. Officers were called to the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway around 8:45 a.m., according to a joint news release from Bloomington Police and McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Authorities said a 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

