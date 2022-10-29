ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
MOBILE, AL
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Germany (November 1, 2022)

As of November 1, 2022, Beate Heister &Karl Albrecht Jr. was the wealthiest man in Germany, with an estimated net worth of 31.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Klaus-Michael Kuehne (No. 2, $27.0 billion), Dieter Schwarz (No. 3, $25.0 billion); and Susanne Klatten (No. 4, $22.8 billion). Stefan Quandt is...
newyorkalmanack.com

Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga

It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Foundational Black American History

Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America

Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation. Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Reputational Shift of Italian American Stereotypes As Analyzed by the Italian American Reputation Lab (IARL)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- “The Italian American Reputation Lab is a research initiative launched to monitor and assess the reputation values of Italy and Italian Americans. IARL’s methodology is grounded on a series of objective analysis developed in machine learning through a patented Artificial Intelligent process. All the documents and data are formatted in 5 operational Driversinrelation to 5 specific Stakeholder groups”. Stated Davide Ippolito, IARL partner, and director of Reputation Research Inc. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005064/en/ F. Fasano and U. Mucci for We The Italians, R. Allegrini Niaf President, D. Ippolito and N. Vidali for Zwan and Reputation Research (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy

When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
ARIZONA STATE
