PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates
While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
KTVB
Former Idaho Governor Otter discusses constitutional amendment
Should the Idaho legislature be allowed to call themselves back into session? That is the question on this year's ballot.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
How Idaho Republicans, Democrats are addressing abortion heading into election
More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues. At the same time, more women have...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
90 Idaho Mayors Complete 'Mayor's Walking Challenge' in October
BOISE - The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is putting $83,500 into Idaho communities, thanks to the efforts of 90 elected officials who participated in the annual Mayor's Walking Challenge in October. The Mayor's Walking Challenge is a statewide program that gives Idaho mayors the opportunity to get...
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
One-on-one with Idaho Attorney General Republican candidate Raul Labrador
BOISE, Idaho — The November 8 general election is now just over a week away. Voters across Idaho will head to the polls to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. Viewpoint has been focusing on some of the big races this...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting
SPOKANE - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lisa McClellan Named New Idaho DMV Administrator
BOISE - Lisa McClellan, who has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004, was recently named Idaho's new DMV Administrator. As the leader of DMV, McClellan will manage a dedicated team of 244 professionals. Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis Clark State College from 2009...
kmvt
Governor Brad Little Endorses Republican Debbie Critchfield for Idaho Superintendent
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)– Governor Brad Little has formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I know Debbie will uphold our constitutional obligation to Idaho students and schools,” said Governor Brad Little. “We have great momentum in Idaho, with historic ongoing investments in education. Her experience and track record will ensure these commitments make a difference for Idaho students– from early literacy to college and career readiness.”
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Rural Teachers Can Now Apply for $12,000 in Education Funding
BOISE - At long last, Idaho educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Governor Brad...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
The BLM Will Ban Rock Climbing at This Idaho Crag due to Its Cultural Importance to Local Tribes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. One of southern Idaho’s most popular rock climbing destinations will be closed due of its cultural significance to the local Native American population. On October 26, the Bureau...
The Truth About Idaho’s Craziest Conspiracy Theory
I still say it’s one of the greatest conspiracy theories of all time and apparently, the movement is still alive in Idaho. Ladies and gentlemen, I hate to break it to you – birds aren’t real. Okay, maybe they could be but when it comes to conspiracy theories, I love this one way too much to simply “not believe.”
