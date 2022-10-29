Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
ANDERSON: Rachel Khanna Reminds me of my Friends, Livvy Floren and Dolly Powers
Submitted by Carolyn Anderson, Long Term Greenwich Resident, President Anderson Associates Real Estate. Rachel Khanna has my Vote. When Rachel announced her candidacy to run for our 149th House District, I was elated! She is a brilliant, caring, capable leader. For many years, I have admired her accomplishments, her devotion to Greenwich and our state.
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals
Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For...
ANGLAND: Republicans have shown us they are the party of NO.
This November 8, voters will face a choice: Will you support the Democratic party of “yes” or the Republican party of “no”?. No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us...
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Announces November Concerts
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, in its 6th decade as a cultural force in the Greenwich community, will present concerts Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. Newly chosen Music Director, Stuart Malina will conduct music by Vaughan Williams, Brahms and Mozart. The concerts are performed by...
Greenwich Woman Who Created Website for Grieving Local Family Charged with Larceny 4
Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by warrant on Monday on a charge of Larceny 4 for an incident on Sept 16th. According to Greenwich Police Stephanie Burns Fox, 37, of Greenwich, turned herself in on an active warrant. The warrant stemmed from an incident in which Ms Fox created a website for a grieving family that had just lost their nine-year-old son to brain cancer.
Vigil to Increase Awareness of Mental Health Issues and Addiction, “Better Tomorrow” Set for Nov 13
On Sunday, November 13 at 4:30pm at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park Greenwich will hold its first annual town vigil to increase awareness around mental health issues and addiction. This event is an opportunity to bring our entire community together to provide information, resources, connection and. support. “Better Tomorrow” will include...
Youth Commission Partners with the Alliance to Increase Scholarship Program
The First Selectman’s Youth Commission has partnered with Greenwich Alliance for Education to support engagement, fundraising, and marketing efforts for the Alliance’s 12th Annual Turkey Trot, a 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk to be held on Saturday, November 26. In addition to supporting education and enrichment programs the Alliance offers to students in Greenwich public schools, funds raised will allow the First Selectman’s Youth Commission to grow their scholarship program.
RABIN: Support Ed Lopez on Nov 8 for State Rep
Election season brings about the opportunity to assess how our community is doing; to reflect on how elected officials should resolve some of our most pressing challenges. As Selectwoman, I make every effort to guide decisions on the ideals that have sustained our Town’s advantage and excellence: it’s important that our legislative delegation in Hartford be guided by these same intuitions and values. On November 8th, I’m supporting Ed Lopez for State Representative because he has been a great partner in our Town’s legislature, advancing ideas and efforts that sustain what we are getting right while moving legislation in the right direction on the challenges we face.
Augustine’s Farm Stand Open Daily til Dec 20th; Your Destination for Holiday Fixings!
Consider Augustine’s Farm on King Street as a destination for your holiday fixings! Everything still looks like summer at the farm stand, and everything is very fresh. “We have just-cut spinach, good tomatoes, delicious apple cider, honey, fresh eggs, and much more,” Kathy said on Sunday, adding that customers care that there are no pesticides used in the production of any of the produce at the arm stand.
PUCCI: State Rep Meskers cares and follows through on promises
Thank you to Steve Meskers, our 150th District State Representative. For over a year, I had an issue with the State regarding a Business reimbursement, due to the COVID Pandemic. The issue was about the unemployment of a Tenant. After a year of frustration, mounds of letters, paperwork sent to...
DPW: Roadwork Moratorium Begins November 21, 2022
For public convenience and to accommodate the additional traffic expected during the holiday shopping season, a Roadwork Moratorium will be in effect Monday, November 21, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023 in the downtown Greenwich, Old Greenwich, Riverside, Cos Cob, Byram, and Glenville central business districts. During this period roadway...
WICHMAN: Our GOP is Undermining and Defunding Our Schools
There are multiple forces attacking our public schools today. There’s the damage caused by the Covid pandemic, a mental health emergency, and yes, the continued battering by Republican candidates for state office. Connecticut is in the three top highest rankings of school systems in the country. The Greenwich school...
DPW To Host Public Meeting on Pemberwick Park Drainage Area Project
There will be a public meeting with discussion about the Pemberwick Park drainage area project on November 9 at 5:00pm at the Greenwich Town Hall Cone room, 101 Field Point Road. Following the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, the Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works began a review of...
