There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO