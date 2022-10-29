ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Small earthquake hits east of San Jose

A small earthquake struck early Wednesday about five miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 struck at 4:12 a.m. in the southern end of Joseph D. Grant County Park at a depth of 4.5 miles. No injuries or damages were reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement

After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million

There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision

A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say

A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy