Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Hail and thunder reported as storm cells sweep Bay Area
Wednesday morning could see a few lingering showers, but the bigger story today is the chilly weather.
Small earthquake hits east of San Jose
A small earthquake struck early Wednesday about five miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 struck at 4:12 a.m. in the southern end of Joseph D. Grant County Park at a depth of 4.5 miles. No injuries or damages were reported.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
Clorox looking to significantly reduce Oakland headquarters
The company started shifting to a hybrid work model prior to the pandemic.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in October
One home appears to incorporate a treadmill and a shower into its washer/dryer room.
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
The hidden comforts and best kept secrets for flying out of SFO
Maximize time at the airport with these secluded amenities.
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
73-year-old man beaten to death at San Francisco 7-Eleven, police say
A 73-year-old man was killed in a brutal attack at a 7-Eleven in San Francisco early Tuesday, officials said.
Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say
A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
CHP issues alert for missing 80-year-old Daly City man
The CHP issued an alert for an at-risk, missing person Wednesday morning.
