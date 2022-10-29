Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel address how they handle playoff rankings
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings revealed that Georgia’s showdown with Tennessee on Saturday will pit the No. 1 team against the No. 3 team. The situations between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are a bit different than in year’s past — Tennessee holds the top spot for the first time in program history, while Georgia is somewhat surprisingly relegated to No. 3 — but both head coaches have steady approaches to how they talk about them with their team.
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Mike White: Georgia guard Terry Roberts ‘taking some personal time’ away from team
The Georgia men’s basketball team took the court in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night for an exhibition with Georgia College. The Bulldogs had a notable absence in their 66-52 victory, one that head coach Mike White addressed after the game. White spoke briefly about the absence of Terry Roberts,...
Everything Jimbo Fisher said on SEC teleconference ahead of Florida
Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will be back at Kyle Field this upcoming weekend to host the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at 11 a. m CT on ESPN. Both the Aggies and Gators enter the contest amid losing streaks with A&M having dropped four games in a row while Florida is also looking to rebound after losses to Georgia and LSU.
CFP Committee explains why Tennessee No. 1 ahead of ‘explosive’ Ohio State and ‘solid’ Georgia in initial rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0) were ranked third behind No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.
O'Cyrus Torrence selected as semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi award
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award, which is awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Swamp247 Podcast: Discussing Brenton Cox situation, Georgia review
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a closer look at head coach Billy Napier's decision to dismiss junior starting JACK linebacker Brenton Cox with just four games left on the team's schedule. Cox was extremely effective against then-No. 7 Utah in Florida's season-opening contest,...
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Everything Clemson’s Will Shipley Said About Notre Dame
Notre Dame faces Clemson this weekend in South Bend. Earlier this week, one-time Fighting Irish target and current Tigers running back Will Shipley spoke to the media. Here is everything Shipley said about Notre Dame. On trying to play a complete game vs. Notre Dame. “It’s a really big deal....
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Across the LOS: Five questions with a Notre Dame reporter
Clemson247 went to longtime Notre Dame beat reporter Tim O'Malley of IrishIllustrated.com for more on Clemson's matchup with Notre Dame.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
