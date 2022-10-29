Read full article on original website
Top Speed
LS7-Powered C2 Corvette Convertible Is A Celebration Of Modern Power And Classic Muscle
The C2 Corvette is firmly cemented as one of the iconic American sports cars, and though it’s “cool” factor tops the charts as standard, adding modern power and striking visual features turns the knob to 11. This C2, based on a 1964 model, packs an LS7 engine rated for more than 500 horsepower with a bevy of visual upgrades and is currently up for sale at BringATrailer.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
Volvo Pulls S60 Sedan From Sale In The UK, Reevaluating Its Future
Volvo has paused sales of the S60 sedan in the UK while evaluating the future of its BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival. As good as the Volvo S60 is, sales have dropped 51 per cent so far this year compared to 2021, hitting 16,797 units including the V60 estate. Interestingly, British sales of the V60 continue.
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” By Icon Combines Worn Paint With An LS9 Supercharged V8
Icon 4×4 unveiled its latest restomod project at SEMA 2022, which is no other than a modernized 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” with its original worn-out paint job, upgraded chassis, reupholstered interior, and an American V8 under the bonnet. Visually, Icon’s 300 SEL doesn’t try to hide...
electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Carscoops
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
SEMA Highlights, Including Toyota GR Rally Concept And Porsche 911 GT3 STI: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla’s upcoming update to its Full Self-Driving Beta software will arrive with some rather large updates. FSD Beta version 10.69.3 will feature better accuracy and lower velocity error of crossing vehicles and improved vulnerable road user (VRU) precision by 20 percent. Tesla says that the update reduces crossing pedestrian velocity error by six percent as well.
Stellantis And Magna's Ingenious New Transmission Enters Production
At the beginning of the year, the Stellantis Group appeared to be far behind in terms of electrification. Now, it's arguably close to leading the charge after a series of introductions across multiple brands. The last round of announcements concerned Jeep and its first-ever EV for the American market, the Recon.
Carscoops
Competition Carbon’s Widebody Tesla Model S Plaid Throws Out The Rule Book
Competition Carbon has taken this year’s SEMA Show by storm and unveiled its insane bodykit for the Tesla Model S. The car, unveiled at the Toyo Tires booth, was first previewed in a series of detailed renderings in April. The kit has been designed for the flagship Model S Plaid and gives it the bold looks it needs to match its supercar-beating performance.
Carscoops
Scalar Performance Unveils Fully Electric Toyota GR86 Racer
Canadian company Scalar Performance chose SEMA to debut the first EV amateur touring racecar that has been approved for competition in the NASA Super Touring Series. The SCR1 is obviously based on the Toyota GR86, but swaps the 2.0-liter engine for an electric powertrain by Hypercraft, combined with a track-focused chassis setup.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Carscoops
Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Trying To Certify Ultimate Hellcat For Final “Last Call” Challenger Special
Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.
Carscoops
Toyota Sequoia Looks To Conquer SEMA As Well As The Great Outdoors
The Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned for the first time in 15 years and the company is celebrating by showcasing an assortment of different builds at SEMA. Starting with the Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia, the model is based on the Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road and features a rugged front bumper, rock sliders, and a dual swingout rear bumper that holds a spare tire as well as a Hi-Lift jack and jerry cans.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX, Zeekr Extreme Krypton 009, And Ferrari’s Big Return To Le Mans: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.
