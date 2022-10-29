Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power. The presence of a third-party candidate combined with the unpopularity of outgoing Democratic incumbent Kate Brown makes this governor’s race among the hardest to read in the country. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is facing a stiff challenge by GOP candidate Christine Drazan with Democrats worried that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will siphon off enough votes from Democrats to give Drazan the win.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO