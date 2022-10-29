Read full article on original website
Joseph “Joe” Buchholz was a member of the U.A. Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 22
A memorial mass with Military Honors for Joseph “Joe” Buchholz, 74, will be held Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father Oscar Borda officiating. Mr. Buchholz passed away Oct. 28 at his residence. Born Dec. 15, 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the...
Here’s how Dennis Todd lost his life over a bag of grits
In the closing days of the Civil War, Confederate veteran Pvt. Dennis Todd limped back to Horry County after fighting valiantly for a lost cause. He had been doing duty along the eastern coast of North Carolina and South Carolina. Little did he know that a firing squad awaited him...
The Rev. Jesse Eugene Gardner passed away Nov. 1
A graveside service for the Rev. Jesse Eugene “Gene” Gardner, 94, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Enzor and the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating. Mr. Gardner passed away Nov. 1 at his residence surrounded by his...
Lois Rabon Martin loved playing the piano and singing Gospel music
Funeral services for Lois Rabon Martin, 64, will be held Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson, the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook and the Rev. Freddie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Martin passed away Oct. 29 in Conway...
Donald McCoy Smoak retired from Conbraco Industries
Memorial services will be held for Donald McCoy Smoak, 91, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Committal services will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Smoak died peacefully at his daughter’s home Oct. 28. Born Jan. 30, 1931...
Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living
Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
Schuessler and Preaux vying for District 61 seat
Republican Carla Schuessler and Democrat Ashlyn Preaux are vying for the South Carolina House District 61 seat. This district was created during the 2020 U.S. Census due to the surging growth in Horry County. Parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 are included in the district. “I’m feeling...
Crawford, Carson to face off for District 68 seat
Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat. The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County. “I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I...
2 newcomers vying for S.C. House 106 seat
Democrat Ryan Thompson and Republican Val Guest have different priorities topping their agendas if they are successful next Tuesday in the state House 106 race. The House 106 district encompasses the southern end of Horry County from the Springmaid Pier to the Georgetown County line along U.S. 17 Business and U.S. 17 Bypass.
North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals
North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
Horry County Schools principal, special education teacher arrested
Ocean Bay Elementary School principal and a special education teacher were arrested in connection to unlawful conduct of a child Wednesday, authorities said. Principal Rebecca Schroyer, 47, and special education teacher Grace McColgan, 60, were arrested around 8:30 a.m. by Horry County police. Online court records show McColgan is charged...
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns
Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
'Our biggest competition': Socastee, Carolina Forest playing for lower state tennis title
For the third straight year, an Horry County girls tennis team will play for the 5A state title. The only question is whether it will be the 2020 champions Socastee or the reigning state champs Carolina Forest. “That’s where it’s come through — one of us,” Socastee coach Jason Williams...
Horry leaders discuss scaling back building requirements in county flood zones
Some neighborhoods that flooded during Hurricane Florence could see scaled-back building standards if Horry County Council approves a proposed revision to the county's flood ordinance. County leaders on Tuesday voted against a proposal that would reduce the height requirements for construction in the recently approved supplemental flood zones, but they...
Runoff error puts integrity of elections in question
The integrity of elections in Horry County came into question recently when nearly 1,400 ballots intended for Democrats were mailed to Republican voters. Paired with allegations of voting impropriety in the 2020 General Election, it’s little wonder that some people have become cynical about the election process. The June...
