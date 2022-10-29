ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

SPILO: Today’s Democratic party in CT has moved so far left that they have blocked out large chunks of reality

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
thesuffieldobserver.com

Updated Ballot and Explanatory Text for the Ballot Question

The proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Connecticut reads “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” Additional information about the ballot question can be found on www.cga.ct.gov at Ballot Question and Explanatory Text.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Professor Talks About 5th Congressional District Race

Election Day is less than two weeks away and one of the tightest races is in the Fifth Congressional District. That's where Democrat Jahana Hayes is facing off against Republican challenger George Logan. It's proving to be surprisingly close considering Hayes has quite a fundraising advantage. Political Science Professor Jerold...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

ANGLAND: Republicans have shown us they are the party of NO.

This November 8, voters will face a choice: Will you support the Democratic party of “yes” or the Republican party of “no”?. No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us...
GREENWICH, CT
Yale Daily News

Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut

With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

WICHMAN: Our GOP is Undermining and Defunding Our Schools

There are multiple forces attacking our public schools today. There’s the damage caused by the Covid pandemic, a mental health emergency, and yes, the continued battering by Republican candidates for state office. Connecticut is in the three top highest rankings of school systems in the country. The Greenwich school...
GREENWICH, CT
105.5 The Wolf

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Submitting Several False Medicaid Claims in Conn.

A former Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for submitting several false Medicaid claims. The State's Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, owned and operated Helping Hands Academy, LLC where she submitted false claims to Medicaid. The business provided services to children diagnosed with Autism.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state

Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Access Health CT Annual Open Enrollment Starts Now

The annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents who are seeking to enroll in health coverage plans for 2023 through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective Tuesday morning and continues through January 15, 2023. Customers who enroll by December 15, 2022, will have...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy