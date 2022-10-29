SPILO: Today’s Democratic party in CT has moved so far left that they have blocked out large chunks of reality

Read full article on original website
Gov. Lamont, Republican candidate Stefanowski to face off in final debate tonight
Tuesday night marks the final time Gov. Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski will take to the debate stage ahead of next week's election.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Updated Ballot and Explanatory Text for the Ballot Question
The proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Connecticut reads “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” Additional information about the ballot question can be found on www.cga.ct.gov at Ballot Question and Explanatory Text.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Professor Talks About 5th Congressional District Race
Election Day is less than two weeks away and one of the tightest races is in the Fifth Congressional District. That's where Democrat Jahana Hayes is facing off against Republican challenger George Logan. It's proving to be surprisingly close considering Hayes has quite a fundraising advantage. Political Science Professor Jerold...
greenwichfreepress.com
ANGLAND: Republicans have shown us they are the party of NO.
This November 8, voters will face a choice: Will you support the Democratic party of “yes” or the Republican party of “no”?. No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us...
Yale Daily News
Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut
With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
CT’s ‘captive audience’ law challenged in federal lawsuit
A coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued CT, saying its ban on "captive audience" meetings is preempted by federal labor law.
greenwichfreepress.com
WICHMAN: Our GOP is Undermining and Defunding Our Schools
There are multiple forces attacking our public schools today. There’s the damage caused by the Covid pandemic, a mental health emergency, and yes, the continued battering by Republican candidates for state office. Connecticut is in the three top highest rankings of school systems in the country. The Greenwich school...
Why are so many Connecticut General Assembly races uncontested?
Dozens of Connecticut General Assembly candidates are running unopposed, and 30 incumbents aren't running at all. Party leaders suspect a variety of reasons why.
105.5 The Wolf
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Submitting Several False Medicaid Claims in Conn.
A former Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for submitting several false Medicaid claims. The State's Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, owned and operated Helping Hands Academy, LLC where she submitted false claims to Medicaid. The business provided services to children diagnosed with Autism.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
TV newscasts report state running out of gas
It was a story that captured your attention like an alarm clock. According to the CEO of Eversource, Connecticut may run out of natural gas if we have a cold wave this winter. You can buy all the long johns you want, but you still need a way to heat your home.
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Access Health CT Annual Open Enrollment Starts Now
The annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents who are seeking to enroll in health coverage plans for 2023 through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective Tuesday morning and continues through January 15, 2023. Customers who enroll by December 15, 2022, will have...
