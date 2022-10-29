Read full article on original website
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
LB Amari Burney Setting a 'Big Picture' Example for Billy Napier's Gators
Amari Burney is standing out as one of the players Billy Napier will look to replicate moving forward in his rebuild of the Florida Gators.
Just In: Georgia Reportedly Loses Star Pass Rusher For Season
No.2 Tennessee is set to travel to Athens to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday for a matchup that is as highly anticipated as any around the program in the last twenty years. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, though they ...
wogx.com
Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game
During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
How Will the Gators Replace Brenton Cox at JACK Edge Rusher?
Following the dismissal of Edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., Who on the Gator's defense can step up and fill the gap in the pass rush unit?
Gators Land in Top 8 for 2024 TE Target Michael Smith
Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
atozsports.com
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier sounded like a coach who is lost after losing to Georgia
In the three seasons before Billy Napier was hired as the Florida Gators’ head coach, when he was serving as the head coach at Louisiana, he lost just five games total. Napier has lost four games through eight games so far during his first season in Gainesville. Now, that...
Florida vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off at Kyle Field as Texas A&M hosts Florida in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Both teams come in on losing streaks: Florida in two games to LSU and Georgia allowing more than 40 points each time out, and Texas A&M on a four-game ...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' 22-Point Loss to Georgia
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 22-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF poll
A new University of North Florida poll released Monday shows Republican State Sen. Aaron Bean with a double-digit lead over challenger LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, in the race for the District 4 congressional seat.
floridaing.com
Restaurants In Palatka Florida: 6 Eateries You Won’t want to Miss
If you’re looking for a culinary adventure in Palatka, you won’t be disappointed. With a variety of restaurants in Palatka Florida to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Seafood, Italian, or American fare, you’ll find it here. And with many restaurants...
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
FanSided
