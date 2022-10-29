ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?

UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
11 Haunted Hotels In Minnesota

Halloween is just a few days away and that means we are all in the spooky spirit. Maybe you love celebrating the best season ever by going to a haunted house or you love going to an actual haunted house with real ghosts. Thankfully, there is no shortage of either...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
Minnesotans Remember the Halloween 1991 Blizzard

“Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it.”. That’s Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on October 31st, 1991:. “We had a swath of 12 to 20-plus inches of snow anywhere from south central Minnesota right through...
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
