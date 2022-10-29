Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Ryan Reaves should be a part time player when Rangers are healthy
The Rangers have played less than two games as a fully healthy team. As one player comes back, another one gets hurt. While the on-ice impact of each injury varies by player, with Filip Chytil’s injury having the biggest net-negative impact, there are still many questions about the bottom six that can’t be answered until fully healthy. But one thing is for sure: Ryan Reaves should be a part time player once the Rangers are healthy.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish
Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
MLive.com
Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?
The Detroit Lions' defense has not improved much in 2022.
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
Report: Bears might not be done with trade activity ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. But it doesn’t sound like general manager Ryan Poles is done just yet. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, “there’s a bit of chatter...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23
By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
Defense Dooms Lions in 31-27 Loss to Dolphins
The Detroit Lions fall to 1-6 on the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Matt Luff back on the ice after 18 stitches following puck to the face
Buffalo, N.Y. — Matt Luff isn't a big fan of blood, so this wasn't ideal. Luff was hit on the side of his mouth Saturday night with a shot puck against Minnesota. Luff immediately looked and felt around his face to assess the damage. The news wasn't good. "I...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Hutson, Farrell & NCAA
Recently, the Montreal Canadiens have leaned towards the NCAA as an increasingly popular development path for their prospects. That may be because the team has an NCAA-bound player’s rights for four years as opposed to the two years afforded those selected from teams under the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) umbrella, which gives the Habs more time to develop late-round picks before they make the leap to the professional game.
NHL
Poulin talks position with Canadiens, Dream Gap Tour in Q&A with NHL.com
MONTREAL -- One of the top women's hockey players in the world for well over a decade, Marie-Philip Poulin has inspired countless little girls and young women to lace up their skates, grab a stick, and experience the game that has fueled the Canadian forward's passion to excel since her own childhood.
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions decided to make a trade within the division at the deadline.
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Yardbarker
Shayne Gostisbehere, Nick Ritchie reviving NHL careers with Coyotes
On the surface, Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Ritchie don’t have much in common. After his first NHL season, Gostisbehere finished one spot ahead of Connor McDavid in Calder Trophy voting and was named a member of Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Meanwhile, Ritchie scored...
What They're Saying: Was Trading T.J. Hockenson an Epic Mistake?
National media reaction to the Lions trading T.J. Hockenson.
Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe
Dean Marlowe last played for the Bills in 2020. Now, the Atlanta Falcons are trading him back to Buffalo.
