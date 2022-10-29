ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Blue Seat

Ryan Reaves should be a part time player when Rangers are healthy

The Rangers have played less than two games as a fully healthy team. As one player comes back, another one gets hurt. While the on-ice impact of each injury varies by player, with Filip Chytil’s injury having the biggest net-negative impact, there are still many questions about the bottom six that can’t be answered until fully healthy. But one thing is for sure: Ryan Reaves should be a part time player once the Rangers are healthy.
NHL

Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE

For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NEWARK, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
People

Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23

By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Hutson, Farrell & NCAA

Recently, the Montreal Canadiens have leaned towards the NCAA as an increasingly popular development path for their prospects. That may be because the team has an NCAA-bound player’s rights for four years as opposed to the two years afforded those selected from teams under the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) umbrella, which gives the Habs more time to develop late-round picks before they make the leap to the professional game.
WISCONSIN STATE
NHL

Poulin talks position with Canadiens, Dream Gap Tour in Q&A with NHL.com

MONTREAL -- One of the top women's hockey players in the world for well over a decade, Marie-Philip Poulin has inspired countless little girls and young women to lace up their skates, grab a stick, and experience the game that has fueled the Canadian forward's passion to excel since her own childhood.
Detroit News

Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108

Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Shayne Gostisbehere, Nick Ritchie reviving NHL careers with Coyotes

On the surface, Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Ritchie don’t have much in common. After his first NHL season, Gostisbehere finished one spot ahead of Connor McDavid in Calder Trophy voting and was named a member of Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Meanwhile, Ritchie scored...
FLORIDA STATE

