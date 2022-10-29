ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa snaps skid in 33-13 pasting of Northwestern

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNtLE_0irf6P7v00

Senior quarterback Spencer Petras threw for one touchdown and ran for another as host Iowa snapped a three-game losing streak by thrashing Northwestern 33-13 in Big Ten action Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.

Petras completed 21 of 30 passes for 220 yards to lead Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) to season highs in points and total yards (393). Kaleb Johnson rushed 14 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. Drew Stevens booted four field goals in the win.

Northwestern (1-7, 1-4) dropped its seventh game in a row as standout running back Evan Hull was limited to 32 rushing yards and 5 catches for 25 yards. Freshman quarterback Brendan Sullivan completed 23 of 30 passes for 159 yards and two scores, but he was sacked seven times and threw an interception.

After winning a week-long battle to remain Iowa’s starter, Petras marched the Hawkeyes to Northwestern’s 12-yard line on the game’s opening drive and claimed a 3-0 lead on Stevens’ 29-yard field goal.

The Hawkeyes finished the job on their second possession as Petras capped a 59-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak to give Iowa a 10-0 lead with 31 seconds left in the first. Meanwhile, Northwestern finished the first quarter with 14 total yards.

Iowa mixed outside runs with short passes to go 85 yards on its third drive, but Northwestern’s defense stiffened inside the 10 and forced Iowa to settle for Stevens’ 24-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead with 2:45 to go in the half.

After the Hawkeyes forced Northwestern into another three-and-out, Petras led a brisk 2-minute drill. Iowa’s 50-yard drive concluded with Luke Lachey’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 22 seconds left to give Iowa the 20-0 halftime bulge.

The Wildcats finally forced an Iowa punt on its first second-half possession — and Tory Taylor’s 13-yard shank set up Northwestern at Iowa’s 34. The Wildcats capitalized as Sullivan hit tight end Duke Olges for a 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal to cut their deficit to 20-7 at 6:17 of the third.

Iowa responded with Stevens’ third field goal of the game — a career-long 54-yarder — to restore a 23-7 lead with 1:20 left in the third. On Iowa’s next possession, the freshman tacked on a 25-yard field goal to push the margin to 26-7 with 10:11 to play.

The Hawkeyes clinched matters with 5:13 left when Arland Bruce IV took a jet sweep around right end for a 23-yard touchdown.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs

A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
IOWA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy