Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event

Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing.

“What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”

Buttigieg recently moved to Traverse City and is impressed with the commitment these community members have made to better the area.

“I’m here in a personal capacity of somebody who just really cares about the future of this community that I now call home,” said Buttigieg. “We got some great candidates, great energy, hope more people feel moved to volunteer.”

His visit to the office inspired many to get out and encourage others to vote.

One canvasser was grateful for Buttigieg coming out and showing his support.

“I think politicians really need to come out here and show their love for the community,” said the canvasser. “I think it’s important to vote because we have to keep up on issues that are very unique for the times we’re in.”

“That’s your voice. That’s your chance to be heard in a democracy,” said Buttigieg. “The most important thing about America is our commitment to democratic values.”

