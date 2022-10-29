Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
NOLA.com
Louisiana AG's Office: Lakefront Authority members didn't violate law in private meeting
The Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on two disputes among members of the fractured Lakefront Management Authority board, finding that a faction critical of the agency's leadership didn't violate the law with a private meeting and that a board member's appointment was done properly. In a letter to...
theadvocate.com
National Urban League demands EPA civil rights probe of Wallace grain terminal project
The National Urban League and its president and chief executive, former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, have upped their opposition to the proposed $400 million Greenfield Louisiana grain elevator terminal in Wallace by asking the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a civil rights investigation into the terminal’s backers. “We...
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
New Orleans-based think tank sues to challenge student loan forgiveness
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a conservative think tank based in New Orleans, has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on behalf of Louisiana Attorney Tommy Badeaux, claiming student loan debt cancellation is illegal.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
NOLA.com
Baker Donelson adds attorneys, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Baker Donelson has added two attorneys in its New Orleans office:. Melanie Breaux joins as of counsel in the Real Estate/Finance Group. She handles issues such as commercial leasing, real property conveyances, asset acquisitions and divestitures, and secured and unsecured lending. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane...
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
theadvocate.com
Defamation lawsuit against Michael Lunsford, Citizens for New La. hearing granted
A hearing to determine whether a new trial should be held on a defamation lawsuit against Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana and Executive Director Michael Lunsford has been set for Nov. 21. Twenty-first Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge set a hearing for 1 p.m. Nov. 21 in Livingston...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams: With funding for 'elite' prosecutors, New Orleans won't be murder capital
Amid a violent crime surge that's sent New Orleans's murder tally so far this year past the total for all of 2021, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday made a hefty promise to the New Orleans City Council: with a sharp increase in funding to hire a team of attorneys focused solely on murder and manslaughter cases, the office could reverse the trend.
theadvocate.com
With 895 entries sent in, see ALL the funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's Cartoon Caption Contest!
Sweet! We received 895 entries in this week’s Halloween-themed Cartoon Caption Contest! These were super clever. Not a rotten apple in the bunch. Enjoy these treats and thanks for entering!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in. Here are...
WDSU
Office of Inspector General issues report on Former JJIC director
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General released a scathing report on former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster. Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. He has been the center of several WDSU investigations. The OIG accused Webster in...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish eyed for $7.5 billion 'blue' ammonia plant from Texas energy startup
In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant. Clean Hydrogen Works, formed...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
theadvocate.com
State Fair, Deep South Fest and more events this weekend: Around Baton Rouge
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Carnival rides, food, music and other entertainment, and agriculture/livestock competitions. gbrsf.com. SATURDAY-SUNDAY. A TASTE OF THE DEEP SOUTH FESTIVAL: noon to 8...
