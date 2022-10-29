ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Related
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams: With funding for 'elite' prosecutors, New Orleans won't be murder capital

Amid a violent crime surge that's sent New Orleans's murder tally so far this year past the total for all of 2021, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday made a hefty promise to the New Orleans City Council: with a sharp increase in funding to hire a team of attorneys focused solely on murder and manslaughter cases, the office could reverse the trend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Office of Inspector General issues report on Former JJIC director

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General released a scathing report on former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster. Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. He has been the center of several WDSU investigations. The OIG accused Webster in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'

A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

State Fair, Deep South Fest and more events this weekend: Around Baton Rouge

GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Carnival rides, food, music and other entertainment, and agriculture/livestock competitions. gbrsf.com. SATURDAY-SUNDAY. A TASTE OF THE DEEP SOUTH FESTIVAL: noon to 8...
BATON ROUGE, LA

