ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
THORNDALE, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD: College Station man arrested for firing gun in apartment complex parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next to a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Death of 15-year-old under investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
MARLIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13

Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates. You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy