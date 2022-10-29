Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say she could be with someone unrelated to her that...
KBTX.com
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
KBTX.com
CSPD: College Station man arrested for firing gun in apartment complex parking lot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next to a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.
fox44news.com
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
wtaw.com
A College Station Police Officer Gets A Man To Drop His Rifle After Firing It
College Station police responded to multiple reports of multiple gunshots being fired Saturday morning in the Wolf Pen Creek Park area. According to CSPD arrest reports, an officer confronted a man who complied with a order to put down his rifle. No one was struck by gunfire. 31 year old...
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
KBTX.com
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
KBTX.com
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
KBTX.com
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates. You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling...
wtaw.com
A Gas Leak Leads To Evacuation And Temporary Closure Of Galilee Baptist Church, Which Is One Of Brazos County’s Early Voting Centers
A gas leak Tuesday afternoon forced a closure of about 90 minutes of Bryan’s Galilee Baptist Church, which is also a Brazos County voting center for early voting. Elections administrator Trudy Hancock notified WTAW News the church reopened at 3 p.m. Early voting continues in Bryan at the elections...
Comments / 0