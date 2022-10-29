Read full article on original website
Nexus MDLXXXII
2d ago
Seen on YouTube a few days ago engineers were let go. The same people who probably know all the secrets and the source code to Twitter. The majority of them we'll go home collaborate with new ideas and start their own social media platform. Elon Musk will be in court for years to come trying to enforce a non-compete agreement. Like newspapers social media's best days are in the past.
Reply(5)
6
Bill Schmidt
2d ago
Clean out the troublemakers and start fresh. Musk has a right to run his company the way he wants.
Reply(6)
12
hazymaze
2d ago
Since this is Monday, Oct 31, and still hasn't fired anyone but the top 3 heads. Seems media once again caught making up headlines and news instead of reporting facts.
Reply
2
Related
Twitter: Elon Musk won’t reinstate Trump or any other banned account until forming ‘content moderation council’
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said people who have been banned from the social media site will not be reinstated until a review by a “content moderation council”. Mr Musk said: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. "No major content decisions...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Elon Musk is being forced to pay almost double for Twitter when its ‘only worth $25bn’, expert claims
ELON Musk is buying Twitter for nearly double what it's worth, an industry expert tells The U.S. Sun. The acquisition deal between billionaire Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter is expected to close this Friday. Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year for a whopping $44 billion –...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Jalopnik
GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover
Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
If Twitter Lays Off Employees After Elon Musk Buyout, Here's Who Could Get Cut
A new report said Twitter could cut 75% of employees after an acquisition is completed. Elon Musk announced his thoughts on job cuts earlier this year. Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR could have a new owner with a pending $44-billion acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is completed, and the deal could bring massive job cuts to the company.
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account
Donald Trump has suggested that he will not return to Twitter if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover. The former US president had his account permanently suspended in 2021 shortly after the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the platform said.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
CNBC
Departing Twitter employees say layoffs have started as Elon Musk takes over
A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters. One employee...
Elon Musk Could Block Twitter Employees From Getting $100 Million Payout
Elon Musk said "the bird is freed" regarding his Twitter acquisition, but legal minds remain skeptical regarding how one of the world's richest people will financially move forward in terms of employee compensation and simultaneously generating strong revenue cash flow. Upon Twitter's new era of ownership that began Thursday, Musk...
CNBC
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Comments / 65