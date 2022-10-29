ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nexus MDLXXXII
2d ago

Seen on YouTube a few days ago engineers were let go. The same people who probably know all the secrets and the source code to Twitter. The majority of them we'll go home collaborate with new ideas and start their own social media platform. Elon Musk will be in court for years to come trying to enforce a non-compete agreement. Like newspapers social media's best days are in the past.

Bill Schmidt
2d ago

Clean out the troublemakers and start fresh. Musk has a right to run his company the way he wants.

hazymaze
2d ago

Since this is Monday, Oct 31, and still hasn't fired anyone but the top 3 heads. Seems media once again caught making up headlines and news instead of reporting facts.

