Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne have reported disturbing news about Josh Primo, who the San Antonio Spurs recently waived.

On Friday evening, the NBA world was stunned that the San Antonio Spurs waived 19-year-old, Josh Primo.

He was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was abruptly released.

On Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported the disturbing details of why Primo was released.

Wojnarowski: "ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne : The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Josh Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women:"

When Primo was released, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement: "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Gregg Popovich was also vague when asked about what happened before they played the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News: "Asked what led to the release of Primo, Pop said, "Have you all gotten the statement we've made? That's all I choose to say about that right now. We are just going to stick with what we told you all."

Based on the report from ESPN, it makes sense why they were not very open about the reasons for his release.

Primo played in 50 regular season games during his rookie season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He had played in four games this season (before being released) and averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

On Friday night, Primo shared a statement to ESPN.

