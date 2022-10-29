ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croke Park beckons as Katie Taylor eyes ‘biggest’ bout in women’s boxing history

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sport

Katie Taylor reaffirmed her desire for a rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin after comfortably beating Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley Arena.

Taylor, 36, turned in another classic performance, outclassing Carbajal to retain her undisputed lightweight titles with a unanimous points decision.

The Bray Bomber extended her unbeaten record to 22 fights and said she now wants to face Serrano again, after beating the Puerto Rican via a split decision on an historic night for women’s boxing at Madison Square Garden in April.

“We want the fight at Croke Park, 80,000 people,” Taylor said in her post-fight interview. “Every single person here will want to be there. It will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”

Taylor paid tribute to her travelling fans who had made the trip to Wembley, adding: “They’re amazing. Thank you so much everyone.

“It’s been an amazing six years as a professional, but the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for Croke Park next year.”

Taylor and Serrano made history by becoming the first women to headline a boxing event at the iconic New York venue and the pair put on a thrilling spectacle.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “We had everything in motion with Croke Park, with the authorities. September 15 this year, we were looking to go there for the rematch.

“Amanda Serrano is saying the right things now, but time won’t wait for Amanda Serrano. We hope it’s her, but it doesn’t matter who it is. But it has to be Ireland.”

“She’s obviously a tough, tough fighter. She had everything to gain coming here tonight. But I think I boxed very smart, she was very awkward at times and I’m just delighted to get another victory.

“That’s 22 fights, 22 wins, still undefeated, still undisputed, that’s what it’s all about.”

Taylor looked back on her career after making her professional debut six years ago and said: “It hasn’t been bad, I have to say.

“It’s been a brilliant six years and thanks so much to Eddie for giving me this opportunity to headline another show.

“Women’s boxing is here at these heights because of the likes of Eddie for giving us these opportunities, so thank you so much Eddie.”

Taylor proved a step too far for Argentina’s Carbajal, 32, from Buenos Aires, who proved a worthy challenger but lost for the first time in 20 fights after coming second best in all departments.

Taylor, who turned professional in 2016, showed superior hand speed, footwork and greater accuracy, and pressed home her advantage in the second half of the bout.

Carbajal came out swinging in the penultimate ninth round and was cut on the right side of her face following an accidental clash of heads.

Taylor had the fight won heading into the final round, but in typical fashion chased a grandstand finish as two looping right hands jolted her opponent, who was comfortably beaten.

newschain

