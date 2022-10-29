ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Harper's Bazaar

In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds

It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
roadtirement.com

Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio

This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
iheart.com

Additional Funds from Ohio Building Demolition Program to Local Counties

(Columbus) -- State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) is pleased to announce the state has awarded additional funding to three counties in the 17th District to tear down vacant or decaying buildings and clear the way for new economic development. The counties were each originally awarded $500,000 in cleanup...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
MCARTHUR, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s Ohio’s most popular Halloween candy?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohioans can satiate their sweet tooth tonight – Halloween. But what’s the state’s most popular Halloween candy?. Top Data, a data-driven global marketing agency, looked at digital trends in October 2021 and 2022 to determine the most popular Halloween candy by state. Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy