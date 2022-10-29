Read full article on original website
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31
While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest.
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
Ohio requires ID to vote, but you can use forms other than your driver’s license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to […]
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion rights would let her ‘steal’ companies, workers from Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” from Ohio and luring trained workers from the Buckeye State. Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection, said during a speech at the Detroit Economic...
iheart.com
Additional Funds from Ohio Building Demolition Program to Local Counties
(Columbus) -- State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) is pleased to announce the state has awarded additional funding to three counties in the 17th District to tear down vacant or decaying buildings and clear the way for new economic development. The counties were each originally awarded $500,000 in cleanup...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Fox 19
Check your tickets! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Ohio, jackpot climbs to $1.2B
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket sold in Ohio is worth $1 million after matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California,...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
What’s Ohio’s most popular Halloween candy?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohioans can satiate their sweet tooth tonight – Halloween. But what’s the state’s most popular Halloween candy?. Top Data, a data-driven global marketing agency, looked at digital trends in October 2021 and 2022 to determine the most popular Halloween candy by state. Ohio’s...
