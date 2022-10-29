Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
wvpublic.org
Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Receives Education Funding
An outdoor education center and an airshow are coming to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport with a $300,000 contribution from the Berkeley County Council. The airshow is set for August 26 and 27 of next year to recognize a century of flights at Berkeley County’s Shepherd Field. Flights from West Virginia’s oldest airport began in 1922 and officially opened the following year on June 17, 1923. It has the state’s longest runway at nearly nine thousand feet.
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools. “I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
Augusta Free Press
‘Feed our community:’ Waynesboro Public Library to host local food drive
Waynesboro Public Library will host a food drive from November 14 to December 30 to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The library will welcome donations of nonperishable food items at the library, 600 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, and all donations will stay in the local community, according to a press release.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Augusta Free Press
What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
Virginia farm showcases heirloom chrysanthemum crop
Harmony Harvest Flower Farm, grows over 200 varieties of cut flowers each year through a growing season that stretches from March to mid-November, the owners said.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
