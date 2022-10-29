Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
myburbank.com
Council to Have Public Hearing for Moratorium on Drive-Through Restaurants Tonight
After the neighborhood problems caused by Raising Cane’s this past year when it came to how they came about their drive-through and the impact to the adjoining neighborhood, the City Council tonight will hold a public hearing on “Establishing a moratorium on new and replacement restaurants with drive-throughs and the conversion of businesses with drive-throughs into drive-through restaurants citywide.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra City Council Candidates: Questions and Answers
ColoradoBoulevard.net presented five fundamental questions to the five candidates for the Alhambra City Council. We received the following responses; answers that exceeded our 75 word limit were edited to comply. Ross J. Maza (Incumbent, District 2) is running unopposed. Katherine Lee (Incumbent, District 1) referred to her Candidate’s statement. Stephen...
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
coloradoboulevard.net
Who’s Funding Pasadena Unified Board Candidates
In the November 8 General Election, residents in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) will vote for candidates in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7. Each candidate’s campaign finance disclosures can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s website:. District 1. PUSD District 1 includes Focus Point...
L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
Kevin de León meets with African American leaders in Crenshaw to discuss race divisions
De León isn't publicizing these meetings, but those he met with told Eyewitness News the discussion centered on racial divisions, Black-Latino relations, and de León's future on the city council.
californiaglobe.com
Protestors Demanding The Resignation Of de León, Cedillo Disrupt Another City Council Meeting
Protesters calling for the resignation of Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo over last months racist recording scandal disrupted another Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, forcing City Council President Paul Krekorian to once again call in police and remove them. Early last month, de León and...
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Public Library Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library joins libraries across the country in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the important contributions of Native people and celebrate their rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories. By News Desk. Throughout November, children, teens and adults alike have...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves nearly $50M in Sheriff’s department lawsuit settlements
LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The County continues to deny public...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
pasadenanow.com
City Eyes Plans for Expansion at Popular Event Venue NOOR
NOOR, a popular restaurant and banquet facility located within the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center, wants to expand its facilities to include the adjacent tenant space and outdoor patio area (formerly Bodega Wine Bar). The facility’s request goes before the City’s Hearing Officer this week. “The expansion would add...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
signalscv.com
Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday
After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on campaign spending, crime and homelessness
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign. A Democrat, Caruso discusses his plans for public safety and homelessness. He also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin de Leon and his spending in this race.
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
2urbangirls.com
DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter
COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
thecorsaironline.com
Protests Emerge in Wake of City Council Controversy
Chants filled the streets of Glendale in the late evening of Oct. 24 as InnerCity Struggle (ICS) and other organizers formed a rally and march. Community members of Los Angeles gathered at the Eagle Rock Field Office as they marched down to Kevin de Leon's home to meet with Black Live Matter L.A.(BLMLA).
Los Angeles County to pay $47 million to settle five lawsuits alleging deputy misconduct
Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff’s deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases, the Los Angeles Times reported. In three of the cases deputies shot […]
Comments / 0