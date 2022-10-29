ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Council to Have Public Hearing for Moratorium on Drive-Through Restaurants Tonight

After the neighborhood problems caused by Raising Cane’s this past year when it came to how they came about their drive-through and the impact to the adjoining neighborhood, the City Council tonight will hold a public hearing on “Establishing a moratorium on new and replacement restaurants with drive-throughs and the conversion of businesses with drive-throughs into drive-through restaurants citywide.”
BURBANK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Alhambra City Council Candidates: Questions and Answers

ColoradoBoulevard.net presented five fundamental questions to the five candidates for the Alhambra City Council. We received the following responses; answers that exceeded our 75 word limit were edited to comply. Ross J. Maza (Incumbent, District 2) is running unopposed. Katherine Lee (Incumbent, District 1) referred to her Candidate’s statement. Stephen...
ALHAMBRA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Who’s Funding Pasadena Unified Board Candidates

In the November 8 General Election, residents in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) will vote for candidates in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7. Each candidate’s campaign finance disclosures can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s website:. District 1. PUSD District 1 includes Focus Point...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Public Library Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library joins libraries across the country in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the important contributions of Native people and celebrate their rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories. By News Desk. Throughout November, children, teens and adults alike have...
PASADENA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA

LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Eyes Plans for Expansion at Popular Event Venue NOOR

NOOR, a popular restaurant and banquet facility located within the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center, wants to expand its facilities to include the adjacent tenant space and outdoor patio area (formerly Bodega Wine Bar). The facility’s request goes before the City’s Hearing Officer this week. “The expansion would add...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday

After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter

COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
COMPTON, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Protests Emerge in Wake of City Council Controversy

Chants filled the streets of Glendale in the late evening of Oct. 24 as InnerCity Struggle (ICS) and other organizers formed a rally and march. Community members of Los Angeles gathered at the Eagle Rock Field Office as they marched down to Kevin de Leon's home to meet with Black Live Matter L.A.(BLMLA).
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy