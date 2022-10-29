Read full article on original website
Vikings Battle Rival Comets at Graichen Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking volleyball team tries to build late-season momentum on their home court tonight as they welcome rival Mayville State to town. Valley City State endured an eight-match losing streak that started after an upset of Dakota State at home on September 30th. It included some of their best volleyball of the year in a five-seat near upset of nationally-ranked Bellevue the next day.
Defense Helps Jimmies to Win at Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team held Presentation College to 29 percent shooting in a 75-34 victory Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, Jamestown outscored the Saints 62-21 over the final thirty minutes to improve their record to...
No. 2 Jimmies Take GPAC Title With Win at No. 9 DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team won the GPAC regular season championship with a four-set win over No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. Jamestown finishes the conference schedule with a record of 15-1 and improves to 28-2 overall. UJ will be the top...
Hi-Liners Win Topsy-Turvy Battle with Firebirds
DEVILS LAKE, ND (NewsDakota.com) As inconsistent as the Hi-Liner volleyball season as been, they may have saved their craziest for last. Playing at winless-in-the-league Devils Lake, the Hi-Liners were beaten badly in the first set, down big in the second before rallying for a win, dominant winners in the third, and comeback kids again in the fourth for a 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20) win at the Devils Lake Sports Complex Tuesday night.
Jimmie Men’s Basketball Preview: Marc Kjos and Mason Walters
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – 95-38 — That’s the overall record for the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team over the last four seasons. That includes three trips to the Round of 16 and one to the Elite Eight for the Jimmies in the past four years.
Blue Jays Cap Regular Season with Five Set Thriller
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team ended the regular season on a high note as the Blue Jays rallied to beat Bismarck High in five sets. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 18-25, 25-14, and 15-13. Jamestown trailed 18-12 in the opening set before scoring seven of the next eight points to jump right back in set one. The Jays showed great resilience throughout overtime in the first set to come away with a 29-27 opening set victory.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Battles Devils Lake Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Regular-season volleyball wraps up tonight for the Valley City Hi-Liners, as they travel to Devils Lake with a chance to move up in the final league standings. With a win tonight, the Hi-Liners would catch Wahepton and Grand forks Central in a three-way tie for ninth...
Jimmies Struggle in Second Half in Loss at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The Dordt University Defenders outscored the University of Jamestown football team 17-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 44-24 victory Saturday afternoon. Jamestown led 10-7 after the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Cade Torgerson (SR/Billings, Mont.) and a 37-yard...
Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - From start to finish, Mandan controlled the West Fargo Packers on Friday night. At the half they led 27-0, which allowed Todd Sheldon to start using more of his roster. Todd Sheldon: “You’re getting to see everybody take a shot, everybody lay their cards on the...
Jimmies Blanked by Briar Cliff in Season Finale
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team saw its postseason hopes dashed with a 2-0 loss at Briar Cliff University Saturday afternoon. UJ needed a victory to overtake the Chargers for the seventh seed in the eight-team conference tournament. In the 15th minute, Bernardo...
Jimmies Fall in Series Finale with Midland
The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team trailed Midland (Neb.) University by just one goal going into the third period, but the Warriors scored three times in the final 20 minutes as the Jimmies lost 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. Callie Maguire and Kamryn Hayhurst had first period...
Janice Marie Haas
Janice Marie Haas, 81, Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28th at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She holds a very special place in heaven today. Janice was born on October 30, 1940, the daughter of William and Magdalena Moser of Medina, ND. She was the youngest of ten children. She grew up by Medina, ND, with her family, who experienced the loss of three children at a young age.
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
NDSU Extension & Research Staff Honored for Service
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension and Research Extension Center faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Nov. 1-3, NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center fall conference in Fargo. Those recognized were:. Five Years. Janna Block – Hettinger Research Extension...
Rodney A. Kapaun
Rodney A. Kapaun, 89, Fingal ND passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his farm in rural Fingal. Rodney Arlyn Kapaun was born on August 5, 1933 at the family farm in rural Fingal, ND to Adolph (AJ) and Agnes (Utke) Kapaun. Rodney attended Clifton Township grade school and Fingal Public School where he graduated in 1951.
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Stutsman County Awards LEC Generator Bid
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved a bid for a new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) generator Tuesday, Nov. 1. J. Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting informed the commission that they viewed two acceptable bids Monday. The cost of the bid came in at $264,660....
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
Grant Leslie Gleich
Grant Leslie Gleich, 53, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center due to multiple health complications. Grant was born April 21, 1969 in Richardton, ND, the son of Anton and Magdalena (Burger) Gleich. He married Judie Smith and they made their home in Jamestown for some time.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
