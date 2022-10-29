DEVILS LAKE, ND (NewsDakota.com) As inconsistent as the Hi-Liner volleyball season as been, they may have saved their craziest for last. Playing at winless-in-the-league Devils Lake, the Hi-Liners were beaten badly in the first set, down big in the second before rallying for a win, dominant winners in the third, and comeback kids again in the fourth for a 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20) win at the Devils Lake Sports Complex Tuesday night.

