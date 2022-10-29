Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Augusta Free Press
Nonprofit announces name change to Virginia Down Syndrome Association
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond announced today that it is changing its name to the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “Our name change shows the evolution of the organization and reflects the work we are doing across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “We serve more than the Richmond region and want to ensure individuals with Down syndrome and their families know we are here for them, too.”
Augusta Free Press
Pamplin Historical Park to honor veterans with cannon fire salute, music, programming
Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will honor America’s veterans on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities and programs. Pamplin Historical Park will offer multiple programs throughout the day, to include a lecture on United States Army Depot Brigades in World War I by author and historian Al Barnes, living-history experiences with World War I American soldiers known as “doughboys”, Salvation Army “Doughnut Dollies”, Civil War soldiers and a live soloist performance.
Augusta Free Press
King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road
A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.
Augusta Free Press
First Fridays at VMHC to offer free admission, food trucks, entertainment, more
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has launched a new series designed for families. On the first Friday of each month, starting Nov. 4, the museum will offer extended hours from 5-8 p.m. There will be free admission, food trucks, activities for families, live entertainment and happy hour specials.
Augusta Free Press
Montpelier woman dead in seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County
A Montpelier woman died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 84-mile marker in Henrico County at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. According to Virginia State Police, troopers at the scene found seven cars involved in a chain reaction-style crash. The first crash occurred when a 2013...
Augusta Free Press
Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste
Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday. The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards. “These amendments strengthen waste management practices...
Augusta Free Press
Petersburg: Bold Blue Line checking detail leads to multiple arrests on Saturday night
A Violent Crimes Task Force initiative conducted Saturday night in Petersburg yielded multiple felony arrests and seizures of illegal drugs and firearms. Virginia State Police and Petersburg Police conducted a checking detail at the intersection of Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive from 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In just an hour and a half, law enforcement seized two illegal handguns and ammunition, along with illegal drugs. A total of 13 traffic violations were cited, and two individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Augusta Free Press
Fredericksburg man gets 18 years for pushing eight pounds of crystal meth
A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine. According to court documents, between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Briceton Grant, 36, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute approximately eight pounds—nearly four kilograms—of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90 percent.
