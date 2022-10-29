The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond announced today that it is changing its name to the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “Our name change shows the evolution of the organization and reflects the work we are doing across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “We serve more than the Richmond region and want to ensure individuals with Down syndrome and their families know we are here for them, too.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO