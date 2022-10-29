ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
oakpark.com

Fenwick falls to Morgan Park in defensive battle

The Fenwick High School football team entered its IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game knowing it would be a challenge to slow down Morgan Park’s high-powered offense. But while the defense held up rather well, it was the offense that ultimately doomed the Friars in a 14-6 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 29 at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group

It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 1

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Preparing Young Bigs for ACC’s Toughness

PITTSBURGH — Throughout Pitt basketball’s open practice on Friday, you could hear a “whack” — as Pitt guard Greg Elliott put it — coming from underneath the basket. The “whack” was coming from the blocking pad held by Pitt associate head coach Tim O’Toole,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
CHICAGO, IL

