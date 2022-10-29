Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
oakpark.com
Fenwick falls to Morgan Park in defensive battle
The Fenwick High School football team entered its IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game knowing it would be a challenge to slow down Morgan Park’s high-powered offense. But while the defense held up rather well, it was the offense that ultimately doomed the Friars in a 14-6 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 29 at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group
It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Channise Lewis could be the key to Pitt women’s basketball success this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since Lance White was hired to take over the Pitt women’s basketball program, he’s been searching for a true bonafide point guard. A player comfortable running the offense, handling the ball, making sound decisions and putting her teammates in the best position to succeed.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby Excited to See Tiquan Underwood and Pitt this Weekend
In his short time at Pitt, Tiquan Underwood has shown the ability to catch the interest of talented wide receivers across the country. The best example of that is with 2023 5-star wideout Hykeem Williams, who had Underwood and Pitt in his top three schools before eventually committing to Florida State.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 1
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Preparing Young Bigs for ACC’s Toughness
PITTSBURGH — Throughout Pitt basketball’s open practice on Friday, you could hear a “whack” — as Pitt guard Greg Elliott put it — coming from underneath the basket. The “whack” was coming from the blocking pad held by Pitt associate head coach Tim O’Toole,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend
Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI-TV reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County district attorney
WPXI-TV reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
Police arrest male who drove, crashed stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — A man is behind bars after police said he drove and crashed a stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were notified of a stolen car driving north on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers attempted to conduct a...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
At least four people shot in less than 24 hours in Pittsburgh
Four people shot in Allegheny County since Monday afternoon. One man is dead, three others have injuries after gunfire in at least three incidents in McKeesport and Homewood North.
Comments / 1