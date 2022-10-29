ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Harrisonburg students walk out in support of trans youth

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the walkout happened on Monday. It has been corrected. Students at Harrisonburg High School walked out of classes Tuesday afternoon to support trans students and to oppose an organization that's suing the school district over its policies concerning those students. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Local woman murders boyfriend, and more

Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board

On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Greene County coven marks its first Samhain

Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6

A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8

Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
WAYNESBORO, VA

