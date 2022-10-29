Read full article on original website
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host Louise Marburg, conversation with Sharon Harrigan
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Louise Marburg on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Marburg will be reading from her new collection of short stories, You Have Reached Your Destination, which will be released from Eastover Press in mid-November. A conversation with author...
wmra.org
Harrisonburg students walk out in support of trans youth
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the walkout happened on Monday. It has been corrected. Students at Harrisonburg High School walked out of classes Tuesday afternoon to support trans students and to oppose an organization that's suing the school district over its policies concerning those students. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools, many people walked into the Harrisonburg School Board meeting later that evening. During the public comment period, an...
Augusta Free Press
The Oratorio Society of Virginia presents Christmas at The Paramount on Dec. 17
The Oratorio Society of Virginia will present their Christmas at the Paramount concert on Dec. 17 with two shows. The concerts will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Music Director Michael Slon and 80 of the community’s finest singers will come together for this beloved Charlottesville holiday tradition.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Local woman murders boyfriend, and more
Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
Augusta Free Press
‘Feed our community:’ Waynesboro Public Library to host local food drive
Waynesboro Public Library will host a food drive from November 14 to December 30 to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The library will welcome donations of nonperishable food items at the library, 600 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, and all donations will stay in the local community, according to a press release.
Augusta Free Press
Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
cbs19news
VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
wmra.org
Greene County coven marks its first Samhain
Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
Augusta Free Press
What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
