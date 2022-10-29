Read full article on original website
ESPN
Florida dismisses LB Brenton Cox Jr. from program
Florida veteran linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the team, coach Billy Napier announced Monday. Napier said it was time to "move on" from Cox and said it was a "cumulative effect" that led to Cox's dismissal, not one incident. Cox appeared to punch Georgia running back Kenny...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
ATLANTA — If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia student finance commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive...
ESPN
Washington finally shed the name, but 37 high schools haven't
UTICA, Ohio -- On a warm Friday night in September in Midwestern farm country, Neil Snelling rests his elbows on top of a chain link fence in his usual spot beside the bleachers lining the home team's side of his alma mater's football field. Snelling has stood behind the students...
ESPN
College Football Picks: Top-ranked teams hold edge in 1 v. 2
The College Football Playoff and the Bowl Championship Series before it made No. 1 vs. No. 2 rather routine in the postseason. Before all that, back in the old bowl system, everything needed to fall into place just right so No. 1 could play No. 2 for a national title. Then the BCS-style postseason was built to create that outcome, which was a good idea.
ESPN
College football Week 10 betting trends: Why history favors Tennessee over Georgia
Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season features plenty of AP-Top 25 teams in action as the College Football Playoff race begins to heat up in November. While there are only three ranked vs. ranked matchups this week perhaps none will be bigger than the two SEC conference games this weekend when Tennessee hits the road to face Georgia and Alabama heads to Tiger Stadium take on LSU.
