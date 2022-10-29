Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. “Okay, good afternoon, everyone. Great weekend we had – Homecoming, great crowd, the crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them. They really helped us on Saturday, and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases, we showed improvement in all three phases. We played well at different times and came up with a with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday, and now we have to flip the page. We've got the next one on the docket, and it's Texas and they’re coming off of an open week. I know they're extremely well coached, they've got great talent, but they'll have some things for us that I'm sure we haven't seen that we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I'm excited about the week ahead. I'm excited to get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we're going to have another great crowd. It’s going be a sellout again, which I know our guys really appreciate, and it's a night game. So, it'll be under the lights, and it'll be a lot of fun.”
Kansas State Injury Report: Texas
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State makes a notable appearance in the first release of CFP rankings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first edition of the College Football Rankings was released on Tuesday night, with Kansas State coming in at No. 13. Fitz explains what that means for the Wildcats, not just this season but in the future expansion of the CFP to 12 teams and also looks at how unbeaten TCU fared in this poll.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa
SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
247Sports
