Manhattan, KS

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. “Okay, good afternoon, everyone. Great weekend we had – Homecoming, great crowd, the crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them. They really helped us on Saturday, and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases, we showed improvement in all three phases. We played well at different times and came up with a with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday, and now we have to flip the page. We've got the next one on the docket, and it's Texas and they’re coming off of an open week. I know they're extremely well coached, they've got great talent, but they'll have some things for us that I'm sure we haven't seen that we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I'm excited about the week ahead. I'm excited to get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we're going to have another great crowd. It’s going be a sellout again, which I know our guys really appreciate, and it's a night game. So, it'll be under the lights, and it'll be a lot of fun.”
Daily Delivery: Kansas State makes a notable appearance in the first release of CFP rankings

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first edition of the College Football Rankings was released on Tuesday night, with Kansas State coming in at No. 13. Fitz explains what that means for the Wildcats, not just this season but in the future expansion of the CFP to 12 teams and also looks at how unbeaten TCU fared in this poll.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa

SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe

NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
