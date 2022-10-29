Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon at around 12:39 p.m. The car was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that remained at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
wvlt.tv
THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the agency is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Monroe Co. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was driving a dark or maroon flatbed truck and was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that...
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
wvlt.tv
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
WSMV
KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said who added the driver was going 80 mph.
TBI: Anderson County deputy involved in shooting after pursuit Sunday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a man Sunday night. The deputy observed a car being driven erratically along Dutch Valley Road in Clinton just after 10 p.m., according to the TBI. The deputy initiated a traffic...
wvlt.tv
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
wvlt.tv
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
Government Technology
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
WTVC
Etowah Rescue: Man airlifted to hospital after SUV falls off embankment Saturday morning
ETOWAH, Tenn. — The Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire Department responded to a crash on Highway 163 at County Road 850. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw an SUV type vehicle on its top. The vehicle appeared to have extensive damage and was roughly 20 feet down a steep embankment.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0