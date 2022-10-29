ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
MADISONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the agency is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Monroe Co. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was driving a dark or maroon flatbed truck and was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said who added the driver was going 80 mph.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’

(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy