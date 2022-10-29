Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28

The Texas A&M Aggies aim for a major upset over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

After over a month since their last game at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies are back in College Station.

But the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels are far from the housewarming gift that A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies would like to face for their first home game since Sept. 17. However, the Aggies have a chance to right the ship as the season draws to a close after a 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week.

The Aggies will be giving freshman quarterback Connor Weigman his first-career start against a Rebels defense that is allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the SEC this season. Weigman went 8 of 15 passing for for 91 yards and no touchdowns in the loss to the Gamecocks.

Ole Miss will continue to rely on a rushing attack that is averaging the third-most rush yards per game (252.1) in the country. But running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans will have their work cut out for them against an A&M defense has been impressive in flashes this season. The Aggies are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (20.4) in the SEC.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Judkins gashed the Aggies quickly with 50 yards on five carries to open up the game, getting the Rebels down to the A&M 18-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN OLE MISS: Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart connects with receiver Dayton Wade for an 18-yard score to give Ole Miss the early lead.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 0

change of possession

Weigman find tight end Max Wright for a 31-yard gain a few plays into A&M's first drive.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: Weigman leads an impressive opening drive and finishes things off with a three-yard touchdown to receiver Moose Muhammad III on fourth down.

Ole Miss 7, Texas A&M 7

change of possession

The Rebels weren't able to capture the magic from the first drive and punted after five plays.

change of possession

Devon Achane trying to match the Ole Miss rushing attack, as he runs for 19 yards to begin A&M's next drive. Weigman then made an impossible third-down throw to Muhammad III.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: A&M receiver Evan Stewart comes down with the highlight-reel one-handed touchdown grab to give the Aggies the lead.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 7

change of possession

The Rebels put together a lengthy 13-play, 57-yard drive, but the Aggies came up with a crucial fourth-down stop.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

START OF SECOND QUARTER

Achane begins the second quarter with runs of 31 yards and 10 yards.

But the Aggies went for it on the Ole Miss 34-yard line and were stopped when a field goal would've given them a 10-point lead.

change of possession



However, the Rebels went three-and-out, quickly giving the ball back.

change of possession

Achane had a 13-yard run to begin A&M's next drive, but the Aggies punted three plays later.

change of possession

The Rebels seemed ready to punt after appearing to go three-and-out, but a gutsy fake-punt call from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave the Rebels the first down from their own 16-yard line.

FIELD GOAL OLE MISS: Rebels kicker Jonathon Cruz nails a 46-yard field goal to make it a four-point game.

Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 10

change of possession

The Aggies put together an eight-play drive after the Ole Miss field goal after four touches from Achane, but a sack of Weigman halted the drive.

HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Ole Miss 10

THIRD QUARTER

Muhammad III takes the first play of the second half 31 yards on the catch-and-run, but the Aggies were forced to punt three plays later.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN OLE MISS: The Aggies were so close to forcing a field goal after two impressive goal-line stops, but Dart found Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly for a touchdown in the back of the end zone off the play-action pass.

Ole Miss 17, Texas A&M 14

The Aggies gave Achane five touches on the next drive, but ended up punting after a false start backed things up.

change of possession

Evans begins the next Ole Miss drive with a 28-yard run before picking up 23 yards on a catch-and-run on 3rd and 11. Dart then picked up 18 yards with his legs.

TOUCHDOWN OLE MISS: Dart finds Mingo for a two-yard touchdown to cap an eight-play, 85-yard drive.

change of possession

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

The Aggies quickly went three-and-out, giving the ball back to an Ole Miss offense that had momentum.

change of possession

But the A&M defense halted this momentum with a key fourth-down stop to get the ball back.



change of possession

The Aggies hadn't scored since the first quarter, but a 36-yard catch from Stewart put A&M in prime position to draw closer.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES: Weigman rolled right on the goal line and found receiver Noah Thomas for a two-yard touchdown, his first catch of the season.

Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 21

change of possession

Judkins continued his monster night, as he rumbled for a 61-yard run on the first play of the next drive. He essentially carried the Rebels the rest of the possession.

TOUCHDOWN OLE MISS: Judkins took the next three carries after the big run, the final of which resulted in a one-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 10-point lead.

Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 21

The Aggies turn the ball over on down after seven plays

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

