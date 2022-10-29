ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings' Patrick Peterson predicts big NFL Week 8 game against Arizona Cardinals

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Patrick Peterson thinks he is going to have a big day against his former team on Sunday.

How big?

The Minnesota Vikings defense back thinks he is going to get not one, but two interceptions in the NFL Week 8 game in Minneapolis against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m getting two (interceptions) October 30,” he recently said on his podcast, "All Things Covered," with Bryant McFadden. “You already know who we are playing."

Peterson added: “I can’t wait. This is when the special celebration comes out. Put your seatbelt on because we’re about to ride.”

Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals in 2011 with the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft and played in Arizona for ten seasons before joining the Vikings last season.

Interestingly, Peterson has had two interceptions in a game just two times in his career.

Will he make it a third on Sunday?

Peterson and his former team haven't exactly been on the best of terms since he left Arizona.

In August of last year, Peterson curiously omitted DeAndre Hopkins and other Cardinals receivers when listing the top wide receivers he would face that season, while mentioning some receivers he wouldn't play.

In July of last year, Peterson slammed Cardinals general manager Steve Keim without mentioning him by name.

“How come coaches are always on the hot seat, but GMs are not?" Peterson said on his podcast. "That's kind of a little weird to me.

"Most good GMs have a five to 10-year plan, and I don’t think they have that there."

In May of last year, Peterson said he had the Vikings' Week 2 game against Arizona "circled."

“The division games are going to be always a dogfight, you know what I mean" Peterson said on his podcast, "but the one I circled is definitely Week 2, that's not even close. That's not even close."

The Cardinals won the first game against Peterson with the Vikings in that Week 2 matchup in Arizona last season, 34-33.

Will Peterson finally get revenge against his former team on Sunday in Minnesota?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

