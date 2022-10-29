ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley

Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. As news of his passing rippled through college football, tributes to Dooley poured in from all sides. Friend and fellow coaching legend Nick Saban issued a heartfelt message in his memory Friday.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia Bulldogs expected to be without key player against Tennessee Vols

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without a key defensive player on Saturday against the Tennessee Vols. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t confirm it on Monday, but he acknowledged that it’s not looking good for Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith this weekend. Not having Smith would be...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy