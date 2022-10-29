Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Kirby Smart sends blunt message to the fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time sending a message to the fanbase ahead of the Tennessee game. The coach took to Twitter to let the entire Dawg nation know what he needs from them, and it’s a request we all know must happen. Tennessee is coming...
The Daily South
"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley
Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. As news of his passing rippled through college football, tributes to Dooley poured in from all sides. Friend and fellow coaching legend Nick Saban issued a heartfelt message in his memory Friday.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith still impacting No. 3 Bulldogs, despite season-ending injury
Nolan Smith ran to the ball at practice Tuesday. He instructed his teammates what they should be doing. The senior linebacker acted as an extra coach while watching the Bulldogs prepare for their biggest game of the season. And he did all that while nursing a torn right pectoral that...
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback in 2024, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend
There may be no bigger college football game in the country this season than when No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee square off Saturday in Athens. And one of the nation's best prospects just indicated he will be in town. Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) five-star star Ellis Robinson IV, the ...
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing on field during game, BCPS releases statement
Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing on the field during his team's game in Wayne County.
3 Georgia high school football players killed in car crash early Sunday morning
A single vehicle crash in northwest Georgia killed four people, including three Chattooga High School football players, early Sunday morning. WXIA in Atlanta reported the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene after their car reportedly ran off the road, struck ...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
atozsports.com
Georgia Bulldogs expected to be without key player against Tennessee Vols
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without a key defensive player on Saturday against the Tennessee Vols. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t confirm it on Monday, but he acknowledged that it’s not looking good for Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith this weekend. Not having Smith would be...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week (Oct. 27-29)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Oct. 27-29 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
