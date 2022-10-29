Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
Washburn Rural heads to state semifinal for third straight year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third straight season, the Junior Blues are state semifinal bound after a 3-2 win over Derby Tuesday night. Aaron Tinajero scored two goals while Draden Chooncharoen added the other for Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are now 16-3 on the season and they will...
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November first brings the start of Native American Heritage Month. A special event will show off some traditional Native art forms. Dennis Rogers visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. Dennis will perform his “SpiritDancer” interpretations. He says dancing, drums, music and Native art work all be displayed. Watch the video to hear more about it.
Over $4 million will be awarded to Topeka neighborhoods for various projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council Tuesday night voted to expand their efforts to update liquor laws. In part, they want local governments to be able to decide when streets would need to be closed for common consumption areas. They also asked the legislature to eliminate mandatory jail time...
Harvesters food distribution event set for Tuesday, November 8
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be given out at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, November 8 during Harvester’s mobile food distribution event. The event will be located in the east parking lot, just south of 17th & Topeka Blvd. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. The zip code and the number of people in the family is the only information that is collected.
State Cross Country
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall. Music, dancing and art are part of a Native American Heritage Month event 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Topeka's West Ridge Mall. Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!. Updated: 1 hour...
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin, 20, has died. The University of Kansas Athletics Department reported on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, that former Men’s Basketball forward Gethro Muscadin died on Monday in Wichita as was told by his family. He was 20 years old.
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
State Cross Country Championships results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHSAA State Cross Country Championships are over, and here are the results. The Wamego boys team took the hometown course to their advantage, winning the 4A State Championship with a score of 48. Also in Wamego, Hayden’s Aiden Amis finished 29th in the 4A boys...
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
RCPD warns movie prop money may circulate in local businesses
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are warning businesses of movie prop money that may be in circulation in the area. The Riley Co. Police Dept. took to Facebook on Tuesday night, Nov. 1, that David Voter, 52, of Manhattan has been sent a Notice to Appear for attempted theft after movie prop money was used on Monday.
Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
