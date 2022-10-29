Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout...
dawgnation.com
Historical battle of No. 1-ranked SEC teams Georgia and Tennessee has ticket prices soaring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ticket prices are soaring to unprecedented heights with a battle of No. 1 teams on tap at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee became the “official” No. 1-ranked team on Tuesday night when the CFP Committee set the Vols atop their first rankings in contrast to the media and coaches’ polls which have Georgia No. 1.
dawgnation.com
Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee
Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: Will the Tennessee game be the biggest recruit game weekend ever?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will populate the first list on DawgNation.com highlighting the marquee visitors for this weekend’s No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown in Athens. We’re using the 247Sports Composite scale for all rankings used in this report.
dawgnation.com
Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker poised to make most of new opportunities for Georgia football
Every time a door closes, a window opens. That will be the case for several defenders in the wake of Nolan Smith’s injury. While Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss are most likely to see the biggest increase in snaps, a few young defenders will now get a chance to carve out a larger role for this season.
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football will go about replacing all that Nolan Smith brought to the table
ATHENS — There is no way to truly replace Nolan Smith. He does so much for this team, beyond just what he does when pressuring the quarterback. He’s capable of dropping into coverage and is an elite run defender. Yet Georgia must now attempt to do that, as...
dawgnation.com
CFP Committee explains why Tennessee No. 1 ahead of ‘explosive’ Ohio State and ‘solid’ Georgia in initial rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0) were ranked third behind No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.
dawgnation.com
Winter is here for the Georgia defense as it battles Tennessee tempo: ‘They go really fast’
ATHENS — Zion Logue wasn’t doing a Ned Stark impression nor was he comparing Tennessee to the White Walkers from Game of Thrones. But the Georgia team has long been prepping for Saturday when No. 2 Tennessee invades Sanford Stadium. “We said the thing throughout the summer, ‘Winter...
dawgnation.com
Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report Tennessee: Kirby Smart updates status of AD Mitchell, Amarius Mims and others
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice. The Bulldogs take on No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. The biggest injury news came earlier in the day when Georgia confirmed that Nolan Smith will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Smart did add that Smith will miss the remainder of the season. He was Georgia’s leading pass rusher.
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win
The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett shakes off turnovers vs. Florida, confidence intact entering Tennessee week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett has played football long enough to know how to take the good with the bad. “Things happen,” Bennett said, shaking off a question about his performance in Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday. “Bad things happen, good things happen, we’ve got...
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart explains new Georgia football role for Nolan Smith: ‘He is like an extra coach’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith will be out for the foreseeable future following his upcoming surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. But the Georgia football team is not done with him yet, as Smith is still helping his teammates. It’s just in a different role than slamming opposing tackles or...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel announced for Week 11 contest
Georgia is very focused on its current matchup against Tennessee, the Bulldogs did learn the game time and TV channel for their Week 11 game against Mississippi State. ESPN will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7 p.m. ET. Before the Bulldogs make the trip to Starkville, Miss., Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt agree on priority to slowing Vols’ offense
JACKSONVILLE — The Georgia-Tennessee football game will be broken down 100 different ways before the marquee matchup kicks off next Saturday. The undefeated Bulldogs (8-0) and Vols (8-0) are the nation’s top two offenses, and their longstanding border state rivalry only adds to the buildup for the 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) game at Sanford Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee game with pec injury
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lengthy injury report when addressing reporters on Monday. Most pressing was the status of edge rusher Nolan Smith. The senior left Saturday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Smart clarified the state of Smith’s injury. “It does not look...
Comments / 0