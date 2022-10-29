Read full article on original website
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
Seeking volunteers to decorate Carthage park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to decorate Village Green Park for the holiday season. Justina Jarrard from the chamber appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the inaugural event. Watch her interview above. It takes place...
Winners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating Contest
FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash
BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
Watertown Noon Rotary calendars available
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want a 2023 calendar from the Watertown Noon Rotary club, you’d better hurry. Rotary calendar chair Michelle Carpenter explained that there are only 50 of the scenic calendars still available. And, she says, they make great gifts. Watch the video for her...
Spirited Away - A Fathom Event
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two screenings, one is subtitled, the other is dubbed. Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation. Chihiro’s family is moving...
New Life Church celebrates with Fall Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall festivities took place at New Life Christian Church Sunday. The church held a Fall Fest on it’s Gaffney Drive campus, interweaving the festivities throughout it’s Sunday services. There was plenty to see and do including bounce houses, arts and crafts and good...
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on October 23, 1926, in Deferiet, New York to the late Wilfred & Mary (Soyak) Deion. She graduated from Carthage High School class of 1943.
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness. Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.
Remembering sculptor Klaus Ebeling
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Klaus Ebeling, a world-renowned artist who lived in the north country, died on October 20. He was 92. His family and friends remember him as a larger-than-life jack of all trades. His home mimicked an art gallery with his work at every turn. “Every...
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace. “This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick,...
Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Kodachrome” isn’t just a popular photographic film from before there were digital cameras, it’s also a play Carthage High School students will perform this week. Cast member Ally Halko explained that the play is about a photographer who tells the stories...
Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.
Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening. The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown. We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in...
Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a four-year hiatus, the Watertown Fire Department’s annual award ceremony is back. Captain Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The ceremony will take place at the Massey Street fire station...
