click orlando
‘Keep moving forward:’ 7-year-old Brevard County girl fights rare brain cancer
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – 7-year-old Vivian Sleeth likes to hug others and loves dinosaurs. But in May, the girl’s parents noticed something different. “We were on vacation in Fort Myers, and it was us looking at her, and she was looking at the TV just weird. It was just a different look,” Sleeth’s stepfather, Mark Huetter, said.
Couples “treat” themselves to Halloween themed wedding in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Getting married can be a scary proposition. So what better day to get married than one of the spookiest of the year, Halloween?. On Monday several couples shared their love of Halloween, and each other, at the holiday-themed event in Kissimmee. For newlywed Amanda Keck,...
wogx.com
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
click orlando
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Universal Studios reveals first Halloween Horror Nights house for 2023
Universal Studios announced the first haunted house to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in both Hollywood and Orlando on Monday, Halloween itself.
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
mynews13.com
Local cheerleader gives it his all despite battling rare disease
ORLANDO, Fla. — Competitive cheerleading is not for the weak. Top Gun Revs cheerleader Jordan Humes knows that firsthand. Jordan Humes enjoys competitive cheerleading with the Top Gun Revs, but was at risk of giving up the sport. Humes' body was fighting Crohn’s disease, a rare disease that affects...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
Florida man accused of driving truck into ex-wife's home
MIAMI - A man was arrested after he's accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into a home, endangering the seven people inside. The Orange Co. Sheriff's Office said Nisan Ortega, 47, showed up at his ex-wife's home in Apopka on Monday around 2 a.m. The ex, Ingrid Alas, said she wouldn't let him in because he gets violent when he drinks alcohol. Ortega reportedly then got in his SUV, rammed a car, and then backed up, and drove straight at the front porch. Evelyn Urrea, Alas' niece, said she was sleeping in the home when it happened. "I was scared, me and my sister was in the room when we hear the car getting inside, we run away," she said. Alas said they were all able to escape the home unharmed through a back door. Ortega has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder.
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF
The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
Helping furry heroes: Melbourne BarktoberFest raises money for rescue dogs
MELBOURNE, Fla. — October is National Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, and a Central Florida organization helped bring the community closer to some furry heroes. Touch of Grey Rescue hosted the BarktoberFest event Saturday to help raise money for senior and special-needs dogs. At the Intracoastal Brewing Company in Melbourne, families...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
