Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Local cheerleader gives it his all despite battling rare disease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Competitive cheerleading is not for the weak. Top Gun Revs cheerleader Jordan Humes knows that firsthand. Jordan Humes enjoys competitive cheerleading with the Top Gun Revs, but was at risk of giving up the sport. Humes' body was fighting Crohn’s disease, a rare disease that affects...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Florida man accused of driving truck into ex-wife's home

MIAMI - A man was arrested after he's accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into a home, endangering the seven people inside. The Orange Co. Sheriff's Office said Nisan Ortega, 47, showed up at his ex-wife's home in Apopka on Monday around 2 a.m. The ex, Ingrid Alas, said she wouldn't let him in because he gets violent when he drinks alcohol. Ortega reportedly then got in his SUV, rammed a car, and then backed up, and drove straight at the front porch. Evelyn Urrea, Alas' niece, said she was sleeping in the home when it happened. "I was scared, me and my sister was in the room when we hear the car getting inside, we run away," she said. Alas said they were all able to escape the home unharmed through a back door. Ortega has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder. 
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF

The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
