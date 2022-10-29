ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts fire OC Brady, trade RB Hines

IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the two major moves the Colts made on Tuesday: the decision to trade Nyheim Hines and the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, along with taking a look at breaking news Wednesday that got its start from Jim Irsay. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts fire OC Brady, trade RB Hines
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Connecticut

NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision

Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

The 5 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Did and Didn't Happen

The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday...
The Blade

Cardinal Stritch intends to play football in 2023, hires Thompson as coach

Cardinals Stritch intends to play football in 2023 and has hired its next coach. The Cardinals named Allan Thompson head coach on Wednesday. Thompson is a former Woodward head coach, Waite assistant, and Cardinal Stritch assistant who graduated from Cardinal Stritch in 2011. Thompson takes over after the Cardinals did not field a team in 2022. Cardinal Stritch confirmed to The Blade it will have football next year. “When we had to announce that after nearly 60 years of playing football we would not be able to play in the 2022 season, it was a blow to everyone,” Cardinal Stritch president/head of school Bill Berry told The Blade. “However, the board and I were immediately committed to reintroduce the football program at Stritch. Part of our restructure to bring back football was to hire the right people that are committed and experienced in athletics.
KEOKUK, IA

