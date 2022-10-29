ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway

After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Central Lee lands $800K for electric buses

DONNELLSON — The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Clean School Bus Program has awarded the Central Lee Community School District with $790,000 to replace two of its school buses. The reserved funds include $750,000 for two new electric buses and $40,000 for eligible charging infrastructure. When selecting school districts...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022

10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident

An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE

