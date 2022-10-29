An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

