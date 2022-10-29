Read full article on original website
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
All aboard, Ottumwa — railroad merger could bring more trains through town
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The busiest rail crossing in Ottumwa will be at the intersection of Canadian Pacific's line and Quincy Avenue on the west side of the city. That is, if the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern goes through. It has been in the works...
kciiradio.com
Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway
After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
KWQC
Assumption advances to semis, West Liberty’s season comes to a close
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Lady Knights defeated Osage, 3-1, while the West Liberty Comets lost to Sioux Center, 3-0. The Lady Knights will play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
KWQC
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Pen City Current
Central Lee lands $800K for electric buses
DONNELLSON — The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Clean School Bus Program has awarded the Central Lee Community School District with $790,000 to replace two of its school buses. The reserved funds include $750,000 for two new electric buses and $40,000 for eligible charging infrastructure. When selecting school districts...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New details about Fairfield teacher’s murder revealed in court documents
FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Prosecutors for the State of Iowa have revealed a possible motive for the murder of a Fairfield High School teacher one year ago in new court filings. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are each charged with First Degree Murder for the beating death of Nohema Graber on November 2nd, 2021. Goodale is […]
