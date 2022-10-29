With two matches this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Panthers volleyball team has extended its win streak while remaining undefeated in the ACC. Also released this week was the second and final NCAA committee rankings of the season (think college football playoff rankings) in which Pitt is sitting fourth in the nation. This set of rankings seems to favor the Panthers a little more than the weekly AVCA poll, in which Pitt was sitting at seven in its most recent release.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO