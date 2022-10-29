Read full article on original website
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time
A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
CSPD: College Station man arrested for firing gun in apartment complex parking lot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next to a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.
A College Station Police Officer Gets A Man To Drop His Rifle After Firing It
College Station police responded to multiple reports of multiple gunshots being fired Saturday morning in the Wolf Pen Creek Park area. According to CSPD arrest reports, an officer confronted a man who complied with a order to put down his rifle. No one was struck by gunfire. 31 year old...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say she could be with someone unrelated to her that...
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
Authorities: Loose cow trampled child in Marlin
Several cowboys on horseback were able to capture a loose cow that trampled a child in Marlin, according to authorities.
Navasota woman dies in crash
A Navasota woman died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 3:50 p.m. a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane near Stoneham. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the driver, Valorie Hinojosa, 37, was unable to navigate a curve, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
