COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Saturday accused of firing a gun multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they first responded to the complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing a gun in the parking lot next to a car. Police say the man went back into an apartment and refused to come out to speak with officers.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO