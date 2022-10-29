Read full article on original website
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Mike Woodson Tells Stories of Recruiting Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau
Montverde Academy teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are the Big Ten's top-ranked incoming recruits for the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Inside Indiana basketball with Don Fischer, coach Mike Woodson offered insight into their recruitment to Indiana.
Four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot talks recent offer from Purdue
The Purdue coaching staff was out on the recruiting trail last week because of the off week and the Boilermakers issued a handful of offers.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
LSU Basketball: Forward KJ Williams Named to Coaches All-SEC Preseason Second Team
Williams transferred from Murray State to LSU with Head Coach Matt McMahon, looks to take on major role this season.
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
BBALL media day Updates: Virginia head coach Tony Bennett
We will have players after and then Coach Mox will be available and the women after that. Here is a link you can follow along. I'll open a Coach Mox thread after. What he learned from the scrimmages: Bennett said it was good because Maryland and UConn are good teams so it's nice to see where the team is.
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) will not return Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (sore knee) will not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson injured his knee in the first half, but was able to gut it out and play a little bit longer. With the game heading towards the fourth quarter, the team decided to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.
Kansas basketball: Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend handed 4-game suspensions after 2017 investigation
Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend have been handed self-imposed four-game suspensions to begin the 2022-23 campaign, according to a report by CBS Sports. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke on Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
Penn State DT Coziah Izzard 'feels great' following return from four-game absence
Through the first month of this Penn State football season, a pair of projected defensive line contributors remained relegated to scout-team action. When October arrived, we learned defensive end Smith Vilbert would stick with that status for the remainder of 2022, but the Nittany Lions gained a boost when defensive tackle Coziah Izzard reemerged in game plans.
J.J. McCarthy has 'surpassed our expectations' as a starter: OC Matt Weiss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss met with media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this Saturday's game against Rutgers. Weiss discussed the Wolverines' red-zone difficulties and how the coaching staff plans on addressing them. He also spoke on sophomore QB J.J. McCarthy, who has "surpassed our expectations" as a first-year starter.
Tyrese Haliburton cracks 1,000 career assists during Indiana Pacers road trip: 'We know he can pass the ball'
Haliburton is one of the best passers in the NBA and he just reached his first passing milestone.
Seth Curry's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
Seth Curry has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Memphis Grizzlies score updates vs. Utah Jazz: Is Ja Morant in the lineup?
The Memphis Grizzlies had a five-point lead with under three minutes left on Saturday against the Utah Jazz before losing 124-123. Now they'll get their chance at revenge. Utah (5-2) and Memphis will meet again at Vivint Arena for the final time this regular season. Memphis (4-2) allowed a season-high...
Oklahoma men's basketball assistant Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
NORMAN, Okla. — Some surprising news has come out of the Sooner men's basketball program Tuesday evening. New assistant coach Matt Brady has resigned before coaching a regular season game, citing personal reasons. Hired by Oklahoma in June, Brady joined Porter Moser’s staff after spending the last four years...
Phillip's Wednesday morning musings
* I have covered the last six Auburn coaching searches. They ended with the hiring of Pat Dye, Terry Bowden, Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin. The.
