Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NBC Miami

NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision

Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Christian McCaffrey Credits Younger Brothers for Touchdown Pass Vs. Rams

Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Miami

Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buzz Williams talks 2022 Aggie Hoops on Radio Show season debut

The 2022 college basketball season is upon us, and for Aggies head coach Buzz Williams, this season may define his coaching tenure with the maroon while entering his fourth season with the program, with what may be his most talented roster to date. The 2021 season ended Texas A&M’s most wins in a season at 27-13 and reaching the NIT finals, falling to Xavier in the title game. Slightly damaged by the NCAA Tournament Committee left the resilient squad determined to prove that they belong in the big dance as the 2022 roster only lost one starter as star guard Quenton...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NBC Miami

Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
TAMPA, FL

