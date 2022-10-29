The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.

DOSWELL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO