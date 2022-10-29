ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Emergency meeting held after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency community meeting on Richmond’s northside happened Sunday in the wake of an increase in gun violence. It comes after a press conference was held on Saturday with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She thinks stricter action needs to be taken against convenience stores after a triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday night.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt 2 people late Tuesday night. Police responded to to 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m. Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s getting easier to get around in Petersburg with the opening of the city’s new Park and Ride transit service, but the city and state leaders say it’s just the beginning of what’s planned for the Petersburg. On Tuesday morning, Petersburg Mayor...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond Police looking for missing man

According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.
RICHMOND, VA
Still Unsolved

A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister Disappears

The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.
DOSWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy