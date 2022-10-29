Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime. This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week. City councilwoman Robertson says...
He wasn't named in alleged mass shooting tip. Does Richmond regret accusing him?
Members of the Richmond Police Department told a federal courtroom that Julio Alvarado-Dubon was not mentioned in a tip from what former Police Chief Gerald Smith called a "hero citizen".
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night.
NBC12
Emergency meeting held after Carolina Express convenience store shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency community meeting on Richmond’s northside happened Sunday in the wake of an increase in gun violence. It comes after a press conference was held on Saturday with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She thinks stricter action needs to be taken against convenience stores after a triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday night.
Multiple hurt in Halloween shootings across Richmond, Crime Insider sources say
The Halloween night violence in Richmond started just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night with three people shot within 15 minutes.
“Mass Shooting” Evidence Discussed During Court Hearing
Woman shot near Richmond Police Department headquarters downtown
Officers the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department also responded to the scene, which was roughly five blocks away from campus.
NBC12
2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
NBC12
Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
NBC12
2 men injured Halloween night in double shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in the Hillside Court neighborhood. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Asian business owners are being targeted in Henrico, police say
At least two incidents were reported within the last month, according to a flier sent to members of the Asian community.
Stepfather of Petersburg shooting victim describes him as 'a beautiful guy'
The family of a young man who was shot in the middle of a Petersburg street early on Saturday morning is speaking out about his murder.
NBC12
Suspects wanted after several items were stolen from Richmond business
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects they believe were involved in a Richmond burglary. On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a commercial burglary at around 8:16 a.m. Police say the suspects...
WRIC TV
Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt 2 people late Tuesday night. Police responded to to 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m. Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a...
Crashes, speeding, side mirrors hit: Residents call for enhanced speeding penalty on Laburnum Avenue
People living near Laburnum Avenue in Richmond say they're fed up with the dangerous driving right outside of their homes.
I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond closed after deadly tanker truck fire
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
NBC12
Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It’s getting easier to get around in Petersburg with the opening of the city’s new Park and Ride transit service, but the city and state leaders say it’s just the beginning of what’s planned for the Petersburg. On Tuesday morning, Petersburg Mayor...
Richmond Police looking for missing man
According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister Disappears
The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.
