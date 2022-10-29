ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Aggies end 21-game road losing streak with comeback win at UMass

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
Diego Pavia came off the bench to lead New Mexico State to a 23-13 comeback victory at Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Aggies won their second straight game to improve to 3-5 on the season and end a 21-game road losing streak that dated back to 2018.

"I've taken over some tough jobs, but nothing like that where we haven't won on the road in that long," Aggies head coach Jerry Kill said in his postgame comments on the broadcast.

Pavia finished with 56 rushing yards and was 7 for 12 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Aggies outscored UMass (1-7) 13-0 in the second half.

"Our defense came out and got a stop and we had some big plays and Diego was part of that," Kill said. "I think both offenses are similar. We stopped the run and made them throw the ball."

NM State outgained UMass 334-259 and kicker Ethan Albertson was 3 for 3 on field goals, hitting two from over 40 yards.

"It was great to see because (Albertson) struggled early in the year and then he got hurt," Kill said. "I talked with him. His mom was here and we talked to him about getting his confidence and that we needed you. Kickers are like everyone else, and him kicking the ball today was critical."

Pavia led an 88-yard drive in the fourth quarter to seal the Aggies win. The Aggies took over at their own 11 with nine minutes left to play, but crossed midfield on a 35-yard completion to Jonathan Brady on a wheel route.

Pavia moved the chains again with a scramble to the UMass 27 that set up a 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Warner that opened a 23-13 Aggies lead with 3:42 to play.

"(UMass coach Don Brown) did a great job saying that we aren't going to run the ball and we have to throw the ball to win," Kill said. "Diego got in a rhythm and we made some plays down the field and some people had to step up."

The Aggies had more penalties, eight, than first downs in the first half and trailed 13-10 at halftime.

But defensively, the Aggies only gave up one big play in the first half. They stopped UMass on the first drive of the second half, and Pavia kept for a 48-yard run on a zone read. He hit tight end Thomaz Whitford over the middle on the next play to set up a 30-yard Ethan Albertson field goal to tie the game at 13-13.

After another UMass three-and-out, Pavia led the Aggies 37 yards to set up a 41-yard Albertson field goal for a 16-13 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

The Aggies held UMass to 85 total yards in the second half with 27 rush yards and UMass finished the game 3 for 15 on third down.

NM State was 0 for 12 on third down, but the Aggies eliminated the mistakes that plagued them in the first half.

"At halftime, I didn't yell and scream, but I said the game is what it is and we haven't played very well in the first half, but we have to keep our composure and play in the second half," Kill said. "These are the things we needed to do. The kids were playing hard defensively and UMass was a handful defensively, but our coaches figured out some stuff we could do."

NM State rallied from down 10-0 to tie the game and were set to get the ball back, but a running into the kicker penalty on a punt gave UMass the ball back in Aggies territory. It led to a UMass field goal for a lead at the half.

Pavia was able to provide the spark the Aggies needed offensively in the second quarter and trailing 10-0.

After starting with three straight incompletions on his first series, Pavia hit Justice Powers (three receptions, 81 yards) over the middle for a 31-yard catch and run to the UMass 39. On the next play, Pavia hit running back Jamoni Jones wide open down the seam for a 39-yard score to tie the game at 10-10 with 1:47 to play in the half.

"(Starter Gavin Frakes) got big eyes a little bit seeing so much moving so fast," Kill said. "It was like the New Mexico defense, but maybe quicker and I think it got him confused.

"(Pavia) needed some confidence and I think once he completed one down the field, he got confidence that he could hit another one and it built as the game went on."

With no offense in the first half, the Aggies got on the board thanks to a turnover. Syrus Dumas intercepted a tipped pass at the UMass 32. The Aggies couldn’t get a first down, but kicker Ethan Albertson returned to action, hitting a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 6:37 left in the first half.

UMass went up 10-0 with a 66-yard Kay’Ron Adams run with 12:54 left in the first half with the first touchdown allowed by the NM State offense in the past eight quarters. UMass outgained the Aggies 174-143 in the first half with 135 yards on the ground.

The Aggies are open for a third time this season next week.

"We have had too many open weeks, and it's hard to keep our timing on offense," Kill said. "I'm very concerned about depth as we go along."

