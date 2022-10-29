Mizzou football upsets No. 25 South Carolina on the road. Here's what to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri football pulled off an upset of the No. 25-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on the road Saturday in its most impressive win of the season.

The Tigers won 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium to retain the Mayor's Cup and move to 4-4 in 2022.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game in the SEC’s more southern Columbia.

Up early

One of Missouri’s biggest issues this season has been slow starts away from home. The Tigers faced multi-score early deficits at Kansas State, Auburn and Florida, all games the Tigers lost.

Quarterback Brady Cook said ahead of the South Carolina game that Missouri wanted badly to score on its first drive. That didn’t happen.

On their first drive of the game, the Tigers ran the ball with Cody Schrader, threw a screen to Dominic Lovett, then gave it to Schrader again before punting. After a defensive stop, they got the ball back at their own 4-yard line.

Then, Cook and Co. kicked it into gear. The Tigers went on a 96-yard drive that included three third-down conversions, a big catch from Barrett Banister, and ended with a keeper from Cook that got Missouri into the end zone for their first lead in the first quarter since the Kansas State game.

On their third drive, which started in the first quarter before bleeding into the second, the Tigers again looked in sync. The big play was a 57-yard pass from Cook to Lovett, before Schrader capped it off with a short touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead, a complete reversal of form from recent road performances.

Making stops

On its first few drives of the game, Missouri’s defense looked excellent. The Tigers held Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler and Co. off the scoreboard through the first quarter, forcing punts on their first three drives.

Two of those three stops were three-and-outs. The Tigers put consistent pressure on Rattler, who was sacked on one third down by DJ Coleman.

Ennis Rakestraw was all over the field, making some big plays. Missouri totaled four sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the game, lead by Isaiah McGuire's two sacks and three TFLs. Coleman and Ty'Ron Hopper each had multiple TFLs.

Things got shaky on the Gamecocks' final drive of the first half. Several times it seemed the Tigers had South Carolina halted, but just as many times they committed pass interference or offsides penalties to keep the chains moving. Rattler capped off the drive with a touchdown run to make it just a two-score game going into the halftime break.

After South Carolina received the second-half kickoff, the Tigers made a stop on the first drive of the third quarter, thanks to the efforts of Kristian Williams and Hopper.

The next Missouri drive stalled, but JC Carlies forced a Rattler fumble, giving the Tigers the ball on the Gamecocks' 10, which didn’t work out due to Harrison Mevis missing a 21-yard field-goal attempt.

Still, the defense did what it needed to.

The Domo show

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett was largely absent in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt last week. He finished the victory over the Commodores with one rushing attempt for a loss of two yards, along with four catches for 12 yards.

On Saturday, he made his return to the spotlight.

Lovett’s longest play of the day was a 57-yard pass from Cook, on which he made several South Carolina players miss before being tackled deep in Gamecock territory.

By the end of the first half, he had 109 yards through the air on seven catches for an average of 15.6 yards per reception. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and Co. found ways to get Lovett the ball, and he made the most of it.

In a crucial drive late in the third quarter, Cook looked to his right and found Lovett for a 34-yard gain that put the Tigers in field-goal range and allowed them to get themselves back up by two scores.

Lovett finished the victory with 10 receptions for 148 yards.

