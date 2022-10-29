Golden marks all around for Mizzou after 23-10 upset win over No. 25 South Carolina

Who are these Tigers?

After flailing against Vanderbilt, Missouri football put its foot down on the road Saturday. The offense was efficient. The defense was dominant.

Here are our grades from Missouri's upset win over No. 25 South Carolina.

Mizzou's offense

The offense got the job done. Most importantly, there was no back-breaking, game-changing turnover.

Missouri went up 17-0 early with effective play calls that led to big-play opportunities. Brady Cook hit Dominic Lovett for gains of 57, 21 and 34 yards. Their connection took another step forward.

The offense still had its issues, stalling in South Carolina territory instead of getting into the end zone. If one of those field goals had been converted into a touchdown, and Harrison Mevis didn't miss another chip shot, then Missouri would have had a 30-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, as opposed to 23-10.

There were some false start penalties and drops that hampered drives, but the Tigers overcame those overall.

In the fourth, nursing a 13-point lead, Missouri put the ball in the hands of its workhorse. Cody Schrader was a one-man show behind an offensive line that milked the clock.

That set the stage for the Missouri defense to work its magic.

Grade: B

Mizzou's defense

Jaylon Carlies stripped South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Daylan Carnell got the ball. The Tigers then missed a short field goal, but the takeaways continue to come for a defense that's looking for them.

Four sacks and double-digit tackles for loss paced Missouri in a game where the trenches determined the outcome. While the offensive line imposed its will in the fourth quarter, the defense did that all day.

Kristian Williams continues to impress as a rotational defender off the bench. Ty'Ron Hopper had his moments wreaking havoc wherever he wants. Isaiah McGuire made a case for SEC defensive player of the week with two sacks.

Dreyden Norwood came up with a leaping interception with 2:38 left.

Grade: A

Mizzou's first-half offense

After struggling to move the needle against Vanderbilt, MU converted third downs and went on sustained drives.

The Tigers found what worked early and stuck to it.

At one point in the second quarter, Cook had 194 total yards to South Carolina's 34. Although no drives after halftime ended in touchdowns, two ended in field goals and allowed Missouri to salt time away off the clock.

South Carolina had 4:15 left in the fourth to try and erase a 13-point deficit. That's better than against Vanderbilt, where the Commodores had an entire quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and almost did.

Grade: A

Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Missouri signed a five-star wide receiver to help change the complexion of its future.

But the Tigers' best receiver is still the other guy from East St. Louis.

Lovett had himself a game. His connection with Cook drove Missouri into South Carolina territory and set up scores. He amassed more than 100 yards receiving in the first half.

His presence in the deep passing game was on full display Saturday.

Grade: A

Columbia Daily Tribune