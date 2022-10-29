The joy, and heartbreak, of high school sports

I spent Friday night with one eye on the World Series and one eye on my phone, following updates from Courier & Press sports reporters on the high school football sectional semifinals in Indiana.

I had double interest in the Reitz-Boonville game. I grew up in Boonville and graduated from the high school there in 1996. I lived in the Reitz district for 15 years and spent more than a decade coaching youth baseball on the West Side, first at Golfmoor Little League and then assisting with the eighth grade and freshman programs at Reitz. I know kids, families and coaches on both sides.

Reitz played the entire year on a comeback trajectory, going undefeated and looking to achieve the kind of football success that the Panthers have been historically known for. Along with Franklin Street, the Reitz Bowl is a place all West Siders have claimed as a second home at one point or another.

Boonville? It's been a hard-luck high school football program for most of my life. While Reitz has enjoyed some 16 sectional titles since 1976, Boonville has won just two. The Pioneers' one deep run into the state tournament in the modern era was in 1984, when the team fell one game short of advancing to a state title shot.

So it was exciting to follow along with Treasure Washington as she posted highlights of a game that became an instant classic. Boonville built a late 28-14 lead, only to see Reitz score two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but come up an extra point shy of tying the game in the final moments.

The celebration on the field was cool. It's the kind of night some of those kids will talk about a few decades from now.

Treasure's article about the game captured the moment. Not surprisingly, the photos from camera wizard Denny Simmons did the night justice, as well.

The Pioneers will host another tradition-rich school Friday when it plays Memorial with a sectional title on the line. Can Boonville find a way to do something it hasn't done in a generation? We'll be there to tell you about it.

I hope you have a great weekend. And thanks, as always, for subscribing to the Courier & Press.

