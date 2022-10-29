Louisville football's defense steals the show as U of L shocks No. 10 Wake Forest

Louisville football seemed to have turned the page on the 34-33 loss to Boston College to start the month. Ever since then, the Cardinals have played with a different attitude and a sense of urgency, both of which they need during a challenging back half of the season .

That continued Saturday in shocking fashion.

U of L forced six turnovers in the third quarter alone and scored 35 points in the frame for a shocking 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.

U of L’s last top-10 win as an unranked team was an overtime victory over No. 4 Florida State in 2002 .

In addition to the defense completely shutting down Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons, the offense threw in a few pizzaz plays, including a 28-yard pass from wide receiver Braden Smith to fellow receiver Jaelin Carter for the 41-14 advantage in the third quarter.

Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is now one win away from bowl eligibility and has won three consecutive ACC games for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era.

"We have a lot of respect for Wake Forest, Coach Clawson and Sam Hartman. They do a phenomenal job there," Satterfield said. "They are an incredible team if you just look back at what they’ve done over the years and in the past three years in particular, how they take care of the football, how they don’t have penalties. They don’t beat themselves, and for us to come out and do what we did in the third quarter was remarkable. I have never seen anything like it."

Here are three takeaways from the blowout win:

Everyone gets a turnover

Louisville and Wake Forest played a relatively close first half. But the Cardinals’ defense came out of the locker room with a different attitude in the second half. The group upped its intensity, much to the Demon Deacons’ dismay.

Wake Forest’s third-quarter drives consisted of three fumbles, three interceptions and one punt. Hartman fell victim to a Louisville pass rush that has haunted opposing quarterbacks for most of the season and put together its best game of the season. For the game, the group combined for eight sacks and two forced fumbles recovered by the defense. Momo Sanogo, Mason Reiger, Ashton Gillotte and K.J. Cloyd each recovered a fumble, while Yasir Abdullah , Jared Dawson and Caleb Banks each forced a fumble.

"We were working on this during the whole week, just punching the gaps to get there as fast as we can," Abdullah said.

Not only did the Demon Deacons struggled to keep the ball off the ground, but Hartman was picked off twice. Kei’Trel Clark, who had the responsibility of covering one of the best receivers in the ACC in A.T. Perry , jumped a pass and recorded a 46-yard pick-6. The moment came after Clark had been called for pass interference twice and sacked Hartman in the second quarter.

About 10 minutes later, Monty Montgomery recorded an interception on a tipped pass then lateraled during the return to Josh Minkins, who brought the ball down to the Wake Forest 9 for the offense’s first-and-goal.

The third quarter ended with Quincy Riley’s 90-yard pick-6. The last time U of L had a pick-six from that far out was 1975.

Wake Forest pulled Hartman in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop the Cardinals. Gillotte had his fumble recovery in the final 15 minutes, while Riley recorded a second interception — only to fumble it back to the Demon Deacons during the return.

When the dust settled, Louisville had forced eight turnovers (four interceptions, four fumble recoveries) held Wake's potent offense to 4.5 yards per play (402 yards on 90 plays) and clipped Hartman to just 271 yards and a touchdown (against three picks) on 20 of 35 passing.

"I have never seen a team to have that many turnovers," Satterfield said. "It was different guys. That is what was so special about it. We sacked them eight times with eight different players. That is incredible. That is a total team defense."

A rolling offense

U of L settled for two James Turner field goals early on for a 6-0 lead. The Cardinals offense found its footing shortly after and took off.

Tiyon Evans returned to get the Cardinals back to full strength at running back, and they used all of them. Trevion Cooley got the start while Jawhar Jordan chipped in quality runs early on. During the team’s second drive of the game, Jordan had three carries and a catch for a combined 24 yards to help set up Turner’s 39-yard field goal for the 6-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Evans had a welcome-back moment with a 52-yard TD run, putting the team up 27-14 at the 6:34 mark of the frame.

He led the team with 101 yards on 11 totes for a complete offense that totaled 410 yards. Jordan finished with 45 yards on nine carries. U of L once again ran for 200 yards, finishing with 211 and an average of 5.6 yards a touch.

Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Hudson added to the offensive threats and had two 19-yard grabs on the game-opening series. Hudson, one of the tallest receivers on the team, used every inch of his 6-foot-2 frame to be quarterback Malik Cunningham ’s favorite, most reliable target on the day. Hudson totaled 77 yards on six catches while Cunningham recorded 164 passing yards on 15-for-23 throwing. The QB also had 38 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

"We won that game early in the week. We didn't just win it today," Cunningham said. "We won it on Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday and on Friday and just came out and executed."

Checking the tape

In the first half alone there were four replay reviews, none of which went in Louisville’s favor. Each review had the potential to impact the Cardinals’ momentum, including a strip-sack-and-score during Wake Forest’s first drive of the game. U of L defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte sacked Hartman, which forced the ball out. Safety Josh Minkins recovered the fumble and had his first career scoop-and-score… or so he and Cardinal Stadium thought. After a review, the original call was overturned.

A few minutes later, the Cardinals went for a trick play that ended with quarterback Malik Cunningham throwing a deep pass to tight end Marshon Ford. The referees went to the monitor to see if Ford made the end zone but ruled him short for a 39-yard reception and the Cardinals a first-and-goal scenario from the 1.

U of L still scored, though, as Cunningham handled the short yardage to put the team ahead 13-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Then there was the Demon Deacons’ second touchdown of the day when Hartman threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks. Officials allowed the touchdown call to stand, which gave the Demon Deacons their first lead of the game 14-13 with 5:45 remaining in the half.

Earlier in the drive, defensive lineman Yaya Diaby sacked Hartman and seemed to have forced a fumble, which was recovered by Dez Tell. A review of that play ended with Hartmen being ruled down.

The reviews didn’t stop in the second half but garnered a more approving reaction from the crowd of 39,503. On Wake’s first drive of the second half, cornerback Kei’Trel Clark picked off one of Hartman’s passes and took it to the end zone from 46 yards out. It’s Clark’s second straight game with a touchdown after a scoop-and-score against Pitt last weekend. That review was confirmed as was the review of U of L defensive lineman Jared Dawson’s sack-fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Momo Sanogo.

Louisville’s offense cashed in on the turnover with Evans’ 52-yard scoring run.

