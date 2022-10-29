ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Watkins Memorial volleyball takes runner-up as Olentangy Liberty continues OHSAA district reign

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
GROVE CITY — The Watkins Memorial volleyball team played its best when everything was on the line this season, and that is why the seniors could smile through the tears Saturday.

Watkins dropped a Division I district final to top-seeded Olentangy Liberty, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11. The No. 11 Warriors, who finished as runners-up for the fourth time in five seasons, outlasted Tri-Valley in five sets in the seniors’ final home match and played arguably their most impressive match Thursday in a sweep of Pickerington North to get to this point.

"It really just shows our determination as a team," senior hitter Murphy Boyd said. "We lost a bunch of seniors last year, and we really built ourselves back up and gained confidence again and became the team nobody expected us to be."

Watkins (18-7) found its footing midway through the second set Saturday and had a couple leads on Liberty. The Patriots, however, were too deep all over the court.

Liberty (21-4), the reigning state runner-up, won its fourth consecutive district championship. The Patriots play Dublin Coffman at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hilliard Darby in a regional semifinal.

"We are a pretty good well-rounded team. We don't have to rely on one person to get all of our points," Liberty coach Jen Chapman said. "We are well-rounded in the front row, and the back row takes care of the ball and gives us opportunities to score."

Watkins’ first point appropriately came on senior setter Elise Adelman’s signature dump. She later set Boyd for back-to-back points as the Warriors made their surge in the second set.

Adelman rewrote the Watkins records for a setter during her career. The Warriors were 88-12 in her four seasons on the court.

"Nobody believed we could get here. We only believed ourselves," Adelman said. "We proved everyone wrong, making it here again. ... I was not ready for it to be over, but I knew it was going to happen. I am proud of how our season ended. We worked hard to get here, and we deserved it."

Serving runs for senior setter Gabi Moulton and senior libero Abbey Queen allowed Liberty to control the first set, and senior Meredith Mrukowski finished it with a block.

The second set was tied at 13 when junior Avery Tokarski delivered back-to-back kills in the middle for Liberty to spark a five-point run, and senior Nicole Russell later had a kill and a block in quick succession. Senior Claire Mrukowski had three kills late in the third set.

"You still want to be challenged as a team because you have to work through those situations," Chapman said. "It's just going to keep getting tougher as we go. Winning 25-5 is great, but I like that we were challenged physically and mentally a little bit and had to keep the pressure on."

Freshman Micha Weekley had two early kills in the first set for Watkins. Seniors Jamisen Justice and McKayla Jellison helped the Warriors briefly shift the momentum in the second set.

Watkins also graduates libero Mya Jackson and Raegan Doyle from the back row.

"It's our expectation. We have high standards, and we don't plan on going anywhere," Watkins coach Rex Carr said. "It's what we see every day. The (seniors) have carried it on and shown the younger ones it doesn't matter who is going against you."

